Venzee Technologies Completes Integration with Second Product Information Management (PIM) Channel Partner

Venzee Technologies Inc (TSXV:VENZ) (“The Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a second integration of its Venzee Mesh API content distribution platform with a previously announced Product Information Management (PIM) channel partner, following the release of its next-generation API.

This technology channel partner is focused on digital supply chain solutions for mid-size and enterprise brands and manufacturers globally and is the most recent PIM partner to have integrated with the next-generation Venzee Mesh API. The integration enables the automated distribution of complete, accurate product content to several retailers and ecommerce platforms including Walmart, Amazon, Shopify, eBay, and other certified connections in the fast-moving consumer packaged goods (FMCG) and consumer packaged goods (CPG) retail verticals.

Peter MacKay, president and CEO of Venzee said, “Adding an additional channel partner in quick succession demonstrates the urgent need brands and PIM solutions have to automate, simplify and revolutionize their approach to product content distribution to retailers. We believe we have the most advanced solution in the market, and, by enriching our channel partners existing technology and relationships, we are very well positioned to become a leading provider of product content distribution for some of the largest brands and manufacturers around the world.”

Venzee’s intelligent product content distribution platform optimizes digital supply networks with automation, eliminating the inefficient manual processes that can result in unreliable product information, poor customer satisfaction, inaccurate brand representation, and an estimated $100 billion in returns for retailers each year.

According to CrowdAnalytix, inaccurate product data costs over $100B per year in online retail due to inaccurate product descriptions, mismatched color/size and product appearing different from the image on the online store.

Through five signed channel partnership agreements, Venzee has access to more than 100,000 brands and manufacturers and is strongly positioned to deliver the most advanced content distribution system in the market that works seamlessly for the entire digital supply chain. The Company remains in advanced discussions with over 30 additional potential channel partners.

Venzee is an intelligent content distribution solution that eliminates inefficiencies in the digital supply chain by delivering consumer-ready product information to retailers via a peer-to-peer network. Powered by our core technology, Mesh, Venzee automates content exchange workflows that increase margins and accelerate revenue. Through a suite of products, we provide customized solutions for enterprises of all sizes, meeting each client’s desired level of sophistication and automation.

