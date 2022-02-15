Highlights:January 2022 Total Transaction Volume of AUD $169m up 300% Year-on-YearSigned 5 new partners in January, including Ethereum zkRollup layer 2 protocol LoopRingAdded 12 new fiat currencies in JanuaryBanxa Holdings Inc. the world's first listed payment service provider and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced its January 2022 TTV, recording AUD $169.3 million which is in line ...

BNXA:CA