Usio and PayTech Partners Enter Strategic Agreement

Usio aims to enter new market verticals through leveraging PayTech Partners expertise in healthcare and education industries, among others.









Usio (NASDAQ:USIO), a payments technology company announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with PayTech Partners, headquartered in Medina, Ohio. PayTech will be providing consultation services in government, education and healthcare industries for Usio’s Payfac-in-a-Box software platform.



Vaden Landers, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Usio, said of the new partnership, “We are very excited that PayTech Partners has chosen our ‘PayFac-in-a-Box’ platform as the payments enablement solution to best meet the needs of the various software organizations with which they work. PayTech and its leadership have years of experience and a track record for success in serving software developers and merchants alike. Our simple, easy-to-use integration and onboarding and enrollment API’s will allow the development community being targeted through PayTech’s growth and expansion initiatives to leverage the benefits of our innovative payments technology stack.” PayTech Partners provides FinTech focused consulting services across the healthcare, government, education and business services industries. Founder and CEO, Matt Mignona, and his team have grown up in the payments industry and have served in leadership capacities for large software platforms operating within these verticals. Commenting on the announcement Mignona said, “I spent a considerable amount of time researching and vetting various Payment Facilitation platforms, providers and go-to-market strategies. Usio’s PayFac-in-a-Box technology offers unparalleled benefits to both the software companies we serve and, in turn, their downstream customers. Enabling payments directly inside of a software platform allows for a more streamlined, efficient and profitable user experience in a controlled environment. I believe our ability to offer Usio’s proprietary ‘click-of-a-button’ onboarding and activation technology will lead to mass penetration and widespread adoption of this innovative payment solution.”

