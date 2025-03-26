RocketBoots

RocketBoots Partners with Global POS Software Vendor to Drive Customer Markets Penetration

Artificial Intelligence software company, RocketBoots Limited (ASX:ROC) (RocketBoots or the Company), is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership agreement with global point-of-sale (POS) vendor, GEBIT Solutions GmbH (Gebit).

Highlights

  • RocketBoots signs a partnership deal with Gebit Solutions, a global point-of-sale software vendor, as a preferred supplier of loss prevention solutions
  • Gebit operates in over 32 countries and have the same retail customer target market as RocketBoots
  • The partnership aims to drive international market penetration by leveraging RocketBoots’ unique AI-powered retail computer vision software into mutual customer markets.

Partnership with Gebit Solutions

RocketBoots has partnered with German-based Gebit Solutions as a preferred supplier of loss prevention solutions for its global retail customers. Gebit provides best-in-class retail POS software to customers across more than 32 countries, including some of the largest retail providers globally (https://www.gebit.de/en/homepage). Under the partnership, Gebit will support an out of the box integration with RocketBoots' loss prevention software which will allow all existing and new Gebit customers to easily test and adopt the loss prevention software.

The partnership aims to deliver a number of strategic outcomes for RocketBoots:

  • Accelerating the timelines from first contact to customers achieving value from RocketBoots software
  • Providing enhanced visibility of RocketBoots’ value propositions across target customer markets; and
  • Collaborative lead generation.

RocketBoots has commenced discussions with Gebit across a number of customer groups, some of which are new prospects, while others where advanced discussions are in train. The Company believes the partnership collaboration can assist with progression to contract.


This article includes content from Rocketboots Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

RocketBoots
×