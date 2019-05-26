5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Tesla Q2 Data Leaked

Which NASDAQ tech stocks gained the most last week? We run through the five biggest gainers in this article.









The NASDAQ Composite Index (INDEXNASDAQ:IXIC) started last week at 7,714.06 points on Monday (May 20) and settled at 7,651.34 points as of 12:10 p.m. EDT on Friday (May 24).

In tech news, Chris S. Wright was granted rights by the US Copyright Office for inventing the original code to bitcoin, which was first developed in 2008 under the mysterious name of Satoshi Yakamoto.

Many in the cryptocurrency industry are highly skeptical of this recent announcement, but after the news came on Tuesday (May 21), bitcoin SV prices jumped over 102 percent.

In other news, on Thursday (May 23), an email from Elon Musk was leaked that shows Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) experienced record second quarter deliveries, to the tune of 90,700 for the period. On the same day, the company launched 60 satellites via its Falcon 9 rocket for the first time.

Overall, the NASDAQ Composite Index closed lower than the previous week, with trade disputes impacting markets. Among major companies, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is developing a wearable device that is designed to read human emotions, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) removed 2.2 billion fake accounts and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) faced its first regulatory investigation by the Irish Data Protection Commissioner on how it uses customer data.

In the small- and mid-cap spaces, the five top gainers for last week are as follows:

Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT )

AGM Group Holdings (NASDAQ: AGMH )

USA Technologies (NADAQ: USAT )

My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ )

Broadvision (NASDAQ: BVSN )

Red Violet

The leading tech company for the week was Red Violet, an artificial intelligence-driven data company. Red Violet provides a number of services, including data insights, risk management, debt recovery, compliance and fraud identification.

Despite releasing no news last week, Red Violet’s shares jumped over 28 percent. Earlier this month, the company reported its first quarter 2019 financial results.

“We started the year off strong and are extremely pleased with our results for the first quarter. With another quarter of sequential record revenue and a significantly improved bottom line, we fully expect 2019 to be a breakout year for red violet,” said Derek Dubner, CEO of Red Violet. The company reported a 72 percent increase in revenue generated over the quarter, with a net loss of US$1.4 million.

Shares of Red Violet were at US$13.02, a 28.44 percent hike, as of 12:52 p.m. EDT on Friday.

AGM Group Holdings

Based in Hong Kong, AGM Group Holdings is a fintech, consulting and alternative investments company. It provides online trading services for firms in Asia as well as risk management software, trading engines and cloud-based trading applications. AGM also invests in tech companies in the fintech arena.

AGM had no announcements last week. In March, the company signed a letter of intent to acquire Yushu Kingo City Real Estate Development. The real estate and property developer is currently building a 120,000 square meter commercial complex anticipated to be complete by October 2019. The estimated property value upon completion is projected to be 1.2 billion RMB.

Over the week, AGM rose 22.04 percent, reaching US$17.60 as of 12:52 p.m. EDT on Friday.

USA Technologies

In operation for over 15 years, USA Technologies facilitates cashless transactions for retail. USA Technologies developed its ePort cashless acceptance technology, which allows for secure wireless payments, card processing services, plus settlement, sales reporting and consumer services.

Last week, USA Technologies had two major announcements. On Monday, the company received notice from the NASDAQ stock market because it was late in filing its Form 10-Q quarterly financial report. USA Technologies was granted approval by the NASDAQ to remain listed. Then, on Thursday, the company appointed a new chief operating officer, Matthew M. McConnell, in a newly established role.

USA Technologies shares had climbed to US$7, a 18.86 percent hike, as of 12:54 p.m. EDT on Friday.

My Size

Shares of Israel-based My Size increased over 12 percent last week. The company provides mobile measurement technology for improving online shopping experiences. It has launched its own online store called “Modelista,” where customers can buy products from the site in addition to getting sizing advice and recommendations.

On Tuesday, My Size announced that it has added advancements to its MySizeID application. Its women’s undergarments features are now more sophisticated, allowing heightened accuracy and creating an improved shopping experience for the demographic.

My Size shares had jumped to US$0.80, a 12.65 percent jump, as of 12:56 p.m. EDT on Friday.

BroadVision

BroadVision, founded in 1993, is a company that provides agile business solutions to companies. It is centered around social business applications, digital engagement and external professional collaboration. The company launched VMOSO, an application that integrates four core functions: knowledge management, communication and collaboration, enterprise integration and collaborative process management.

Last week, BroadVision released no major news. However, in early April, the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018. The company reported US$1.2 million in revenue for the period, plus a GAAP net loss of US$1.6 million and US$2.6 million in cash as of December 31, 2018.

Shares of BroadVision had climbed to US$1.29, a rise of over 11 percent, as of 12:55 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Data for the 5 Top NASDAQ Tech Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 12:00 p.m. EDT using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization of less than $500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the technology sector are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Dorothy Neufeld, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.