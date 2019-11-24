5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: AudioEye Soars Ahead

Which NASDAQ tech stocks gained the most last week? We run through the five biggest gainers in this article.









The NASDAQ Composite Index (INDEXNASDAQ:IXIC) opened at 8,529.16 points on Monday (November 18) and had reached 8,512.67 points as of 1:52 p.m. EST on Friday (November 22).

On Thursday (November 21) Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) launched its first pickup truck. Elon Musk, the company’s founder described the truck a “cyberpunk”. In an analyst report according to Barron’s, Emmanuel Rosner said, “Musk has hinted…that his Cybertruck will be more affordable than its main competitor Rivian, whose R1T electric pickup starts at a price of $69,000.”

Earlier in the week, US senators questioned Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos on his home security cameras. Senators sent a letter that detailed how the security cameras could be accessed by foreign agents, causing a national security threat to American citizens. A Ukraine office oversaw the Ring operations, where employees were able to watch the security footage.

With close to 20 percent gains year-to-date, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) announced that it is acquiring Honey Science Corporation for US$4 billion. Honey is a deal-finding website that helps customers add online discounts to their purchases.

“Honey is amongst the most transformative acquisitions in PayPal’s history,” said Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal, in the release.

Looking back over the week, in the small-and mid-cap spaces, the five top gainers were as follows:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

AGM Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

AudioEye

AudioEye is a company that is focused on making digital content accessible. Through working individuals with disabilities, remediating URLs and issuing patents, AudioEye works to improve accessibility compliance online. AudioEye has worked with the US Department of Social Security and the Federal Communications Commission to achieve these standards.

While the company had no announcements last week, AudioEye’s shares climbed to US$5.65, a 41.64 percent increase, as of 11:22 a.m. EST on Friday.

NXT-ID

Developing technology for payments and IoT, NXT-ID provides products including digital wallets, mobile biometric solutions and digital credit cards. NXT-ID operates two core subsidiaries: LogicMark, a medical alert system and 3D-ID, a biometric and authentication company.

NXT-ID reported no new announcements this week. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have dipped over 22 percent.

NXT-ID’s shares rose 24.44 percent last week to US$0.56 as of 12:34 p.m. EST on Friday.

Aware

Similar to NXT-ID, Aware offers a suite of biometric solutions. With services including mobile biometric solutions, middleware, biometrics-as-a-service and algorithm matching, Aware works within a number of modalities.

Over the last 25 years, Aware has provided biometric use cases in finance, human resources and law enforcement, among others. Aware has worked with clients including NASA and Fujitsu (OTC Pink:FJTSY).

Although Aware reported no major announcements over the week, shares of Aware reached US$3.38,as of 12:10 p.m. EST on Friday, representing a a 15.36 percent increase,

AGM Group Holdings

A familiar name to this list, AGM Group Holdings is a company that offers online brokerage services including over 80 securities to trade among. Through a software-as-a-service model, it offers trading in precious metals, commodities and foreign securities in addition to providing technical and integration support.

AGM Group Holdings shares were up 14.18 percent last week to reach US$20.44 as of 12:10 p.m. EST on Friday.Despite the increase, the company had no announcements last week to relate to its share price increase.

Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a company that invests in blockchain, cleantech and artificial intelligence (AI) technology firms. Within its portfolio of companies are dbot, a compliant platform for digital assets; Fortifa AI, a firm that provides AI data analysis services for law enforcement sectors; and Grapevine, a marketing organization that generates 6 billion monthly views across generated content.

On Friday, Ideanomics’ Mobile Energy Global division announced an order for 2,3000 electric vehicle taxis by the City of Guilin. “This deal comes on the back of our recent orders in Yunnan province and the city of Chengdu, Sichuan, and is part of our progression into other provinces,” said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics, in a press release.

Shares of Ideanomics reached US$0.86, a 13.38 percent increase, as of 12:35 p.m. EST on Friday.

Data for the 5 Top NASDAQ Tech Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 12:00 p.m. EST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization of less than $500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the technology sector are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Dorothy Neufeld, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.