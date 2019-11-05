PowerBand Announces Closing of Convertible Debenture Financing

PowerBand is pleased to announce that it has closed on unsecured convertible debentures in the amount of one million five hundred thousand dollars.









PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX, OTCQB:PWWBF, Frankfurt:1ZVA) (“PowerBand”, “PBX” or the “Company”), a leading online automotive leasing, auction remarketing, and vehicle acquisition and sales platform in North America, is pleased to announce that it has closed on unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amount of one million five hundred thousand dollars ($1,500,000)(the “Debenture”). The Debenture was advanced in two tranches, the first advance on October 22, 2019 in the amount of one million dollars ($1,000,000) and the second advance on October 30, 2019 in the amount of five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000). There were no fees paid to finders in connection with the private placement. The Debenture is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

The Debenture will mature on October 22, 2020 and bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum. The principal amount of the Debenture is convertible into common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at the option of the holder. The conversion price on the first advance of $1,000,000 is $0.065. The conversion price on the second advance of $500,000 is $0.085, the closing price per Common Share of PBX on the TSXV on October 29, 2019. At the election of the debenture holder, any accrued and unpaid interest may be converted into Common Shares at a conversion price equal to the Market Price (as such term is defined in the Polices of the TSXV) at the time of such conversion.

The proceeds of the Debenture financing will be used for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

The Debenture issued is subject to resale restrictions imposed by applicable law or regulation, and any securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance.

In addition, the Company announces that it received approval from the TSXV to settle an outstanding debt of $712,969.90 owed to the CEO of the Company. A total of 12,963,089 Common Shares in the capital of PowerBand, at a deemed price of $0.055 per Common Share, have been issued. The securities issued are subject to a four month hold period which will expire on March 1, 2020.

The Company also announces that it has granted 3,000,000 Restricted Share Units (“RSU’s”) to Directors of the Company. The RSU’s vest immediately and 3,000,000 common shares will be issued as fully paid and non‑assessable shares in the capital of PowerBand Solutions Inc. as of November 4, 2019. The securities issued are subject to a four month hold period which will expire on March 5, 2020.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has commercialized its leading-edge cloud-based platform to buy, sell, lease, and auction vehicles. With the recent receipt of its exporter license and its acquisition of MUSA Auto Finance, the Company is now well positioned to become a leader in the USD$10 billion cross-border used vehicle export market, the USD$100 billion used vehicle auction market, and the USD$120 billion vehicle leasing market in the U.S. and Canada.

