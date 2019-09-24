Powerband Announces Appointment Of New Director

PowerBand Solutions (TSXV:PBX, OTCQB:PWWBF, Frankfurt:1ZVA) is pleased to announce that Mr. Bill Butler has been appointed to its board of directors.









PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX, OTCQB:PWWBF, Frankfurt:1ZVA) (“PowerBand”, “PBX” or the “Company”), a leading online automotive leasing, auction remarketing, and vehicle acquisition and sales platform in North America, is pleased to announce that Mr. Bill Butler has been appointed to its board of directors (the “Board”).

Mr. Butler is a CPA, CA who currently manages the Burlington, Ontario office of a well-known regional accounting firm. Bill graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 2003, passed his professional exams in 2010, and received his CPA, CA designation in 2013. Mr. Butler combines a strong background in accounting and assurance, and has a deep understanding of the automotive dealership industry.

Kelly Jennings, CEO of PowerBand, stated: “I am pleased that Bill has accepted our offer to join the Board of PowerBand. I have known Bill for a number of years and believe that his experience and high level of professionalism will add tremendous value to the Board, to the Company, and to the shareholders of PowerBand.”

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has commercialized its leading-edge cloud-based platform to buy, sell, lease, and auction vehicles. With the recent receipt of its Exporter License and its acquisition of MUSA Auto Finance, the Company is now well positioned to become a leader in the USD$10 billion cross-border used vehicle export market, as well as the USD$100-billion used vehicle auction market, and the USD$120 billion vehicle leasing market in the U.S. and Canada.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Goldman, VP Corporate Development

P: 1-866-768-7653

rgoldman@powerbandsolutions.com

