PowerBand and Zoom Blockchain Solutions Sign Letter of Intent to Form an Automotive Blockchain Alliance

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB: PWWBF) (FSE: 1ZVA) (“PowerBand” or the “Company”), a leading online auto auction and remarketing platform to buy and sell used vehicles, has announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Zoom Blockchain Solutions, Inc. (“Zoom”), to establish a disruptive automotive-related blockchain and application technologies solution. The alliance will be named, “Zoom Automotive Solutions” and will include several leading automotive, technology and financial partners.

This new joint venture, Zoom Automotive Solutions, located in Rogers, Arkansas, will develop a blockchain powered mobile application to buy and sell cars. This B2B and B2C blockchain application will accelerate transaction and settlement times as well as remove friction from the industry and pave the way for a much improved and trusted consumer experience. The addressable market for this application in North America is estimated to be over $100 billion annually. (source: www.autoremarketing.com/wholesale/auto-auctions-100-billion-industry-2016).

Kelly Jennings, CEO of PowerBand, is excited about this application of blockchain for his company’s online remarketing software. “Working with the team at Zoom and their blockchain expertise will deliver new technology for the auto industry allowing for the removal of the middleman and improving the experience to the customer and improving efficiency for the dealer network.”

Duane Osborn, Chief Blockchain Officer of Zoom Blockchain Solutions, added, “Blockchain is a game changer and we are bringing the blockchain revolution to the automotive industry. One of our first initiatives is to transform the automotive industry by leveraging blockchain and working our way back through the automotive supply chain from the end customer to the dealer. We are excited to work with the team at PowerBand to pilot blockchain in the auto industry.”

David Knight, President of Zoom Solutions, Inc. noted that, “Zoom has launched its business in Northwest Arkansas with the vision to be the leading boutique blockchain supplier to retail businesses and consumer packaged goods and automotive-related companies. We are bringing deep expertise in blockchain, payments, and secure cloud storage to develop an ecosystem in Northwest Arkansas that can solve complex problems through the application of blockchain technology. This new application will be a win for both the customer and the dealer network.”

About Zoom Blockchain Solutions, Inc.

Zoom Blockchain Solutions is a business unit within Zoom Solutions and is located in Rogers, Arkansas. It is focused on developing innovative blockchain-based solutions to complex business problems for the retail, consumer packaged goods, and automotive sectors. Northwest Arkansas is rapidly developing as a center of excellence for blockchain and is supported by key blockchain initiatives by the Walton School of Business at the University of Arkansas.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is developing solutions for automotive and other industries that drive efficiency and transparency in the marketplace. PowerBand has developed and commercialized a leading-edge online auction platform that increases revenues and profit margins for its automotive dealership, Original Equipment Manufacturer, commercial fleet and rental company customers. PowerBand’s remarketing platform, the PowerBand Exchange, incorporates the industry’s latest auction technologies, inventory management, market intelligence, and appraisal processes.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Piette, Investor Relations

416-526-9911

ppiette@powerbandsolutions.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

