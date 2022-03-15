Highlights:February 2022 Total Transaction Volume of AUD $106 million up 48% Year-on-YearFive new partners signed in February, including TokenPocket, ApolloX, IDEX, Sologenic and IX SwapAdded two new fiat currencies in February, now supporting a total of 32Secured Netherlands cryptocurreny custody registration from the Dutch National Bank Banxa Holdings Inc. the world's first listed payment service provider and ...

