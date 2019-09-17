Oracle and VMware Partner in Hybrid Cloud Capabilities

Oracle and VMware are providing enterprise customers greater interoperability to transition IT infrastructure on to the cloud.









Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), IT infrastructure company and cloud software firm VMware (NYSE:VMW) announced they are entering a partnership. Together, the companies are allowing customers to migrate VMware workloads onto Oracle’s cloud infrastructure, allowing for greater ease for enterprise transitioning on to cloud or hybrid cloud environments.

As quoted in the press release:

“As more of our customers make the move to cloud, they’re looking for a superior VMware experience. We are excited that Oracle Cloud customers will be able to run VMware workloads in Oracle Cloud and retain VMware administrative access,” said Don Johnson, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “This is made possible by Layer 2 networking in the cloud and our bare metal service. Customers will be able to extend existing VMware investments, processes, and tools while benefitting from the security and performance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.” “VMware is delighted that for the first time, Oracle will officially offer technical support for Oracle products running on VMware. This is a win-win for customers,” said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, customer operations, VMware. “We’re also happy to welcome Oracle to the VMware Cloud Provider Program, which will allow them to migrate and manage workloads running on VMware Cloud Foundation in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.”

