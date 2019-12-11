Fintech

Open Text Partners with Automotive Supply Firm Yazaki

- December 11th, 2019

Yazaki will be using its software for customer and supplier onboarding processes, in addition to its digital supply chain systems.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), enterprise management software company announced that Yazaki will be using its software across its digital supply chain operations. Yazaki is one of the largest independent automotive suppliers in the world.

As quoted in the press release:

“OpenText helps enterprises like Yazaki develop cloud-based business networks to empower customers and accelerate business growth,” said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP & Chief Product Officer. “We integrate people, systems and things to facilitate the uninterrupted flow of information, to streamline processes and to deliver new insights so that enterprises achieve an information advantage.”

OpenText Business Network provides Yazaki with the comprehensive digital platform and real-time business visibility companies need to connect and enhance processes across an expanding network of customer and trading partner systems, internal systems, cloud applications, and devices. Yazaki will use OpenText Trading Grid to integrate and support communication and document exchange between more than 120 manufacturing, distribution and corporate locations and several hundred customers and suppliers in North and Central America and Europe.

Click here to read the full press release.

