NETSOL Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract with an Finance Company in Indonesia

NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider has secured an agreement with a top tier multi-finance company in Indonesia to deploy it mobile origination system.

As quoted in the press release:

The client will be leveraging NETSOL’s system to originate credit applications and provide quick turnaround to customers seeking finance and leasing products, with the mobile application (mPOS) enabling processing of more applications in a shorter amount of time. NETSOL’s digital footprint includes a complete Ascent mobility suite, which the client will deploy across their dealer and sales network. This agreement is a strong validation of NETSOL’s digital offerings and a referenceable tier-one client for future sales opportunities. “This new contract complements our existing customer’s ecosystem and also marks the second implementation of our Mobile Point of Sale in Indonesia in less than a year,” said NETSOL Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri. “What this win also demonstrates is the value that our innovative technology provides clients as well as our optimized turnaround time. We believe innovative mobile solutions like mPOS will reshape business models, empower workers, improve collaboration, and drive consumer loyalty, all of which will not only continue yielding encouraging results for NETSOL in the Indonesian market but in the global market as well.”

