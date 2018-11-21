NetCents Technology Expands Global Reach for Merchant Acquisition

NetCents Technology (CSE:NC) announced that it will be expanding its merchant reach to over 60 countries while supporting merchant payouts in over 30 fiat countries. The company said that once implemented it will be able to provide cryptocurrency payment solutions to merchants in all supported countries with settlement in their respective local fiat current. As … Continued









NetCents Technology (CSE:NC) announced that it will be expanding its merchant reach to over 60 countries while supporting merchant payouts in over 30 fiat countries.

The company said that once implemented it will be able to provide cryptocurrency payment solutions to merchants in all supported countries with settlement in their respective local fiat current.

As quoted in the press release:

As part of the rollout of the merchant settlement expansion, NetCents will be increasing merchant payout frequency from twice weekly to next-day payouts. Supported countries/regions include North America, England, Caribbean, South America, Australia, China, European Union, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Africa, Thailand, The Philippines, Turkey, and Vietnam. Merchants will be able to settle funds directly into their bank accounts without intermediaries to provide a timely and cost-effective solution. The Company will also be expanding its reach for the NC Exchange and user wallets. Users in these regions will be able to transfer funds directly from their bank account into and from their NetCents account. Clayton Moore, CEO of NetCents said, “Our new partnerships and merchant marketing campaign are generating inquiries from outside North America so the need to provide support to those countries is critical to the Company’s strategic expansion. The tech team has been doing double duty to improve both processing capabilities and settlement reach.”

