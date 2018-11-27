MoneyGram Continues Expansion of Digital Channels

MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) announced that it is expanding its digital platform to seven new countries including Switzerland, Slovakia, Malta and Finland. The company said that its investment in digital services is showing results with its online and mobile transactions increasing 16 percent year-over-year. As quoted in the press release: Customers in Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, … Continued









MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) announced that it is expanding its digital platform to seven new countries including Switzerland, Slovakia, Malta and Finland.

The company said that its investment in digital services is showing results with its online and mobile transactions increasing 16 percent year-over-year.

As quoted in the press release:

Customers in Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Switzerland can send money anytime to over two billion bank accounts and mobile wallets or to any MoneyGram location in more than 200 countries and territories. “Throughout 2018 we have successfully delivered on our strategy to expand our digital services internationally. We have increased the availability of MoneyGram.com from three markets to 24 markets in just 10 months. We will continue to build and deploy our digital services to offer our customers more choice and to ensure we are well positioned to compete in today’s competitive industry,” said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram’s chairman and chief executive officer. MoneyGram.com offers features such as the ability to find a convenient location, check the status of transactions, and estimate transfer fees. It is now available for consumers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, UK and the US.

