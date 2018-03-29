Mogo Launches MogoCrypto

Bitcoin daily trading volume was more than US$6 billion in March 20181, and many Canadians are looking for a trusted, secure and convenient way to invest in this asset class. Trading in bitcoin can be intimidating and costly and it can be particularly challenging to sell holdings and withdraw Canadian dollars. MogoCrypto provides Canadians with a simple, transparent, and fast solution to buy and sell bitcoin, and with no funding and withdrawal fees. Through the MogoAccount, members can add money from their bank account with Interac e-Transfer and it can be available in as little as 30 minutes. Selling is simple, as users can sell at any time and withdraw the funds into a Canadian bank account. MogoMembers also get access to the Company’s other digital financial products designed to help consumers manage their financial health such as free monthly credit score monitoring.

The Company has begun issuing invitations to MogoMembers to activate MogoCrypto in their accounts and intends to roll out the product to all interested members.