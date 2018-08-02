MOBI724 Asia and WeePay Deploy MOBI724’s EMV Solution

Mobi724 Global Solutions (TSXV:MOS), a global fintech company announced that following the certification process and commercial launch of Mobi724 Aisa in Philippines, its distributor Weepay payment processing corporation has signed up and launched its commercial production in the country. The company said that the commercial production launch by Weepay is done through China Trust Bank … Continued











Mobi724 Global Solutions (TSXV:MOS), a global fintech company announced that following the certification process and commercial launch of Mobi724 Aisa in Philippines, its distributor Weepay payment processing corporation has signed up and launched its commercial production in the country.

The company said that the commercial production launch by Weepay is done through China Trust Bank as the settlement bank.

Mobi724 offers fully integrated suite of multiple payment card-lined digital marketing and business intelligence solutions.

As quoted in the press release:

Marcel Vienneau pointed out that: “We are excited to be accelerating the rollout of our solutions and technology in the Philippines market with one of our partner’s (Weepay) leading banks”. Under this agreement, Weepay will be soliciting and deploying merchants that will use POS terminals supplied by MOBI724 and its transaction switch for all its EMV Debit transactions across the Philippines. As MOBI724 ASIA launches different products in the Philippines, the agreement with WeePay will allow its customers to take advantage of all new applications that will be launched. MOBI724 provides turn-key solutions for card associations, card issuers, banks, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, to create, manage, deliver and track and measure incentive campaigns worldwide in real time. The company captures value from big data to deliver seamless and personalized user experiences for the benefits of all parties in the ecosystem.

