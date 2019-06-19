Marble Financial Adds to Its Management Team with Karim Nanji as Chief Operating Officer

MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE:MRBL) (“Marble” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that veteran financial technology executive Karim Nanji has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Nanji, effective immediately, will have operating responsibility for Marble’s commercial and administrative functions and will lead the company’s growth strategies for go-to-market, products & services and customer success initiatives.









MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE:MRBL) (“Marble” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that veteran financial technology executive Karim Nanji has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Nanji, effective immediately, will have operating responsibility for Marble’s commercial and administrative functions and will lead the company’s growth strategies for go-to-market, products & services and customer success initiatives. As COO, Mr. Nanji will drive the execution of the company’s vision as it transitions from a technology-enabled financial services focus to a technology-driven credit and personal financial wellness company.

We are very excited and fortunate to have Karim leading our organization and growth strategy, going forward” commented Mike Marrandino, CEO of Marble. “Mr. Nanji’s leadership, experience and expertise will be a driving force as we continue to position Marble as credit building and financial wellness national brand across Canada.”

“I am extremely excited to be joining an organization that shares in my passion and dedication in providing products, tools and services to the vast number of underserved Canadians that are excluded from mainstream financial services. I look forward to being part of the growth and success of Marble as we execute on our strategy of digital financial inclusion, grow our member base, and expand the suite of products and services that we offer through our Marble dashboard and engagement platform. There is much work to be done as we build our team and organization towards being the pre-eminent financial technology company focused on the personal finance and credit wellness needs of underserved and financially excluded Canadians.”

Mr. Nanji is an accomplished leader with a proven track record for building and commercializing world-class financial technology. He has a significant background in retail financial services for underbanked, underserved and credit-challenged consumers in Canada, the United States and international markets. Mr. Nanji is a concept through execution leader with over 25 years of experience across start-up, growth, enterprise and Fortune 500 organizations.

Karim has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The University of British Columbia and a Master of Business Administration in the Management of Technology from Simon Fraser University.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Mike Marrandino, President & CEO

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

MLI Marble Lending Inc., dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) provides Canadians with a second chance to rebuild their credit and to fast track their way back to mainstream lending using socially responsible lending and fintech solutions. Since 2016, the Company’s flagship product has funded in excess of $10 million in loans and helped over 1,100 Canadians rebuild their credit scores. Marble’s proven consumer credit rebuilding strategy accelerates the timeline for its consumers by 50% relative to the current traditional methods available through Consumer Proposals.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.marblefinancial.ca.

Mike Marrandino, CEO, Director

Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

