Marble Financial Adds Jason Wang as Credit Governance and Data Analytics Advisor

Marble Financial Inc. (CSE:MRBL, OTC:MRBLF) (“Marble” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Wang to its management advisory team, providing oversight and guidance on the Credit Risk Governance and Data Analytics function for the Company.

In this capacity, Mr. Wang will work with the Company’s Senior Leadership Team and Board of Directors to identify risks and trends, and implement policies designed to augment existing credit guidelines, decision-makings, monitoring and data collection practices. Mr. Wang will advise on the management and quality of the Company’s lending practices and credit risk including adherence to risk appetite, credit policy and regulatory expectations. He will assist in guiding Marble towards an appropriate and effective credit risk and data management framework to be achieved through the implementation of effective governance structures and controls.

Mr. Wang brings significant industry experience in senior risk, analytics and compliance roles in the financial industry. He first established his management career as Vice President at Citigroup Inc. Since then, he has worked for major financial companies CIBC, American Express, and TransUnion in nearly two decades. Currently Jason serves as the Chief Risk Officer & Privacy Officer at Synergy Credit Union, the fourth largest credit union in Saskatchewan. Jason received his Bachelor of Science, Physics from Beijing University and his Master of Business Administration from New York University. In addition, Jason is a CFA charter holder.

“I am excited to have someone of Jason’s stature and thought leadership join our team. This is a tremendous moment for our Company” says Karim Nanji, Marble CEO. “His unique experience and knowledge in risk management, data & analytics, credit cards, especially, in the non-prime lending space will be a great asset to me and the Company. I also look forward to benefiting from his creativity as we continue to execute on our strategy of structuring innovative solutions for the millions of Canadians that are financially underserved because of poor credit.”

“Marble Financial is an excellent example of innovations used for social good. The Company attracts a group of industry experts who think outside the box to empower Canadians to better manage personal finances”” states Jason Wang. “Marble Financial has had tremendous expansion since inception, and I am excited to be a witness to its future growth trajectory.”

Marble will issue 100,000 restricted share units (each, and RSU) to Mr. Wang, pursuant to the Company’s long-term performance incentive plan (the LTIP).

Each RSU represents the right to receive, one vested, one common share in the capital of the Company. The RSU’S vests as follows:

– 25,000 RSU, 25% of which vest on May 28, 2020 and 25% every three months thereafter.

The grant of the RSU’s are subject to approval from the CSE.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Karim Nanji, CEO

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTCQB: MRBLF) We are a group of forward-thinking financial technology experts that understand Canadian’s occasionally need help in achieving longer-term credit health. Through our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions Fast-Track Loan, Score-Up, and Credit-Meds, we guide our customers back to mainstream credit 50% quicker than traditional methods. Since 2016, We are proud to have empowered thousands of Canadians to a positive financial future and continue to establish ourselves as a leader in financial wellness.

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

PH: 1.855.661.2390

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

