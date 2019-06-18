Link Group Extends Contract with AustralianSuper

Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK), fintech company based in Sydney, Australia announced that it has extended its contract with Australia’s largest superannuation pension fund company, AustralianSuper. The contract has been extended for four years, where Link will provide a number of services focused on customer engagement. As quoted in the press release: Link Group will continue … Continued









Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK), fintech company based in Sydney, Australia announced that it has extended its contract with Australia’s largest superannuation pension fund company, AustralianSuper. The contract has been extended for four years, where Link will provide a number of services focused on customer engagement.

As quoted in the press release:

Link Group will continue to provide superannuation administration and customer engagement services to AustralianSuper. This will include automated back office processing and engagement activities spanning contact centre operations to insurance claims processing. Underpinning these services and AustralianSuper’s own digital and technology strategy, Link Group will provide leading technology, digital, cyber-security and data services. The Contract coincides with a fundamental shift in the Australian wealth sector. The Contract has been established to best leverage both organisations’ strengths through building on our existing partnership to address an ongoing strategic agenda.

Click here to read the full press release.