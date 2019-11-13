Link Group Expands into UK Pension Market
Tapping into the world’s fifth largest pension market, Link will be providing financial technology for its 500,000 users in the UK.
Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK), a financial technology firm has signed a strategic partnership with UK-based Smart Pension. Providing administrative services, Link will work with Smart Pensions 5000,000 members throughout auto enrolment and Smart Retire offerings, for example.
As quoted in the press release:
Smart Pension was launched in 2015 and has already established a presence in the rapidly growing UK auto enrolment market and corporate defined contribution market. Smart Pension currently has half a million members and 60,000 employers.
Auto enrolment, similar to the superannuation guarantee legislated in Australia, has required all UK employers to automatically enrol their eligible workers into a pension scheme – replacing the previous ‘opt out’ system. The rollout of the reforms was completed in early 2018.
Click here to read the full press release.