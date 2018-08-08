LegalZoom Maximizes Contract Management Capabilities with Determine Cloud Platform

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM), a leader in global source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management cloud platform solutions announced that LegalZoom, a long time customer is migrating to Determine Cloud Platform. As quoted in the press release: The leading provider of legal solutions for businesses and families, LegalZoom has been leveraging Determine Contract Lifecycle Management since 2013. By … Continued

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM), a leader in global source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management cloud platform solutions announced that LegalZoom, a long time customer is migrating to Determine Cloud Platform.

As quoted in the press release:

The leading provider of legal solutions for businesses and families, LegalZoom has been leveraging Determine Contract Lifecycle Management since 2013. By migrating to the Determine Cloud Platform, LegalZoom will further streamline the end-to-end contract process across users, departments, offices and global locations. As LegalZoom’s business continues to grow, having the advanced collaboration, workflow and integrated data capabilities of Contract Management on the Determine Cloud Platform will enable the company to further drive digital transformation.

“We leverage technology to help people manage and meet their legal needs. That includes using best practices and advanced technology in our contract management process to operate and innovate more quickly. Optimizing contract management efficiency allows us to maintain focus on our mission of increasing access to law.”

— Joe Callaghan, Managing Corporate Counsel, LegalZoom

Through Contract Management on the Determine Cloud Platform, LegalZoom users will benefit from an enhanced experience across devices, from desktop to tablet to phone, giving contract managers full capabilities anywhere, anytime.

“LegalZoom has been a valued Determine customer since 2013. Their growing use of Determine Contract Management, initially implemented to power their US-based contracting process, has expanded in scope, use and critical importance on a global scale for them. By migrating to our modular Contract Management solution on the Determine Cloud Platform, LegalZoom will be able to leverage even more value and process improvement throughout their enterprise contract requirements,” said Patrick Stakenas, President, CEO and Director, Determine, Inc.