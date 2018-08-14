Fintech Strong in Canada, KPMG Says

Canada has seen an ‘unprecedented’ level of deals while overall investment across the globe has surpassed the 2017 amounts.









The fintech sector in Canada has seen an ‘unprecedented’ level of deals while overall investment across the globe has surpassed the 2017 amounts, says the most recent report from KPMG.

The report, titled “The Pulse of Fintech,” reveals that Canada has seen over 50 deals while global investments have hit US$57.9 billion across 875 deals.

However, KMPG noted the value of deals in Canada is down from US$510 million in second half of 2017 to US$263 million in first half of 2018 but gave an overall positive outlook on the sector.

“Our country is riding the wave of digital disruption that is changing the financial services ecosystem globally,” John Armstrong, national industry leader at KPMG said in the press release. “Canadian fintech hubs are maturing at a rapid pace and large financial institutions have recognized the need to invest in the space to meet the evolving needs of their customers.”

The firm noted that Canadian investors of this space have focused on artificial intelligence (AI) aided by the fact that the country is regarded as a global leader in AI innovation. KPMG said that a number of banks have acquired companies engaged in AI solutions to assist their own activities.

“Investors and financial services companies have both recognized the massive opportunities presented by AI to automate processes, such as regulatory compliance and reporting,” Armstrong said.

With the federal government in the midst of updating the Bank Act which is set to be completed in 2019, the firm said investors are preparing for modernizations of payments and open banking, which could make its way into the country.

While open banking has numerous definitions, Canada’s systems could be on the lines of those in UK and Europe whereby the firms are required to make it possible for people to share their transactional data to third parties online. Barclays summarizes open banking further by stating that the act would require firms to allow third parties to initiate payments, similar or alternative to that of credit card and debit card payments.

“Government initiatives are expected to spark additional growth in Canadian fintech,” Armstrong said. “The payments modernization initiative and the update to the federal Bank Act will unlock new opportunities for fintech players in the payments space and around open banking.”

The Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) became the first bank in Canada to open its application programming interface (API) portal to third party developers. Although, the bank’s API portals currently allows developers to access credit card catalog, minimum down payment and branch location, the bank did say additional API packages will be added in future.

KPMG meanwhile said that investments in fintech, especially from banks, would increase later in the year when the Bank Act gets more clarity.

“Banks in Canada are watching the new developments very carefully as there are currently limitations on what banks can invest in. Should the limitations be lifted, there could be a wave of new corporate investments in 2019 once changes come into force,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, global investments in the first half of 2018 have exceeded 2017 levels with the global median venture deal size for late investments witnessing a rise from US$14 million in 2017 to US$25 million in 2018.

In the US, fintech investments reached US$14.8 billion across 504 deals while in Europe, investments in fintech hit US$26 billion in 198 deals. Meanwhile in Asia, the sector saw investments of US$16.8 billion across 162 deals.

Investor Takeaway

While the investments are clearly on the rise on the global level, Canadian fintech investments are also already buzzing with activity in terms of volume. Banking firms and venture capitalists are waiting for the Bank Act to be formalised to pump in more money into the sector.

