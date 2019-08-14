Ebix Australia Partners with TravelCard

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX), software company for insurance and finance industries announced that its Ebix Australia division has now joined forces with insurtech company, TravelCard. As part of its Ebix platform, TravelCard states that its reimbursements can take place almost instantaneously. As quoted in the press release: Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, TravelCard officially launched their real-time … Continued









Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX), software company for insurance and finance industries announced that its Ebix Australia division has now joined forces with insurtech company, TravelCard. As part of its Ebix platform, TravelCard states that its reimbursements can take place almost instantaneously.

As quoted in the press release:

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, TravelCard officially launched their real-time travel insurance products in Australia in late 2018 partnering up with the Hollard Insurance Company. The addition of their corporate travel insurance products to the EbixExchange platform was a logical next step forward in terms of getting mass adoption and distribution reach. TravelCard, a one-of-a-kind insure-tech aims to address the pain points of travel insurance head-on. Unlike most other travel insurance products from other companies that can take up to 45 days and 13 interactions for a claim to be processed, TravelCard tends to pay claims within a matter of minutes. Accordingly, TravelCard has achieved great success in a number of markets, including Israel, Germany, Canada, and the UK, and now they’ve brought their revolutionary product to Australia.

