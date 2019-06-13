Ebix and Centaurus Financial Partner in Insurance Platform

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX), ecommerce business focused on the insurance financial services industry announced that Centaurus Financial, based in Anaheim, California has begun integrating its AnnuityNet platform for providing annuity products to its clients. As quoted in the press release: AnnuityNet is an industry-leading and highly configurable platform that supports Variable, Fixed, Index and Income annuity sales, … Continued









As quoted in the press release:

AnnuityNet is an industry-leading and highly configurable platform that supports Variable, Fixed, Index and Income annuity sales, as well as inforce policy maintenance for withdrawals, fund transfers, and policy updates. AnnuityNet seamlessly supports Ebix’s carrier products for easy and convenient access by Bank, Broker Dealer, and Agency distribution clients. Centaurus will be utilizing the AnnuityNet platform to increase efficiency and quality by reducing data entry, gaining productivity through integrations with third party systems, improving visibility into operational metrics, and enhancing their straight-through-processing initiative.

