DigiMax Global Solutions Appoints Ex Goldman Sachs Executive, Anthony Moore as Chairman of the Global Advisory Board

DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc., (CSE:DIGI) now doing business as DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the “Company” or “DigiMax”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Anthony (“Tony”) Moore as Chairman of its Global Advisory Board. In this role, Tony will bring a wealth of global investment banking experience to the team as well as new level of exposure for DigiMax in the global banking community. Tony will play a pivotal role in helping guide the company toward servicing continually higher quality opportunities and investors on behalf of DigiMax clients. His key priorities will include expanding the shareholder base of the public company; introduction to revenue-producing issuer clients; and introduction to a broader investor base for our issuer clients. Tony will also take a leadership role in growing the involvement, and the complexion, of the Advisory Board to match the ongoing global development of DigiMax itself. Tony brings more than 40 years of experience in the global financial services industry to his role as Chairman of the Board. At Goldman Sachs, he was Head of Investment Banking for Goldman Sachs Japan, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs Hong Kong, and Executive Director at Goldman Sachs London. He has also previously served in high profile management roles for Banque Nationale De Paris, Bankers Trust, and Barclays de Zoete Wedd. Tony has transacted business in more than 20 countries across the globe. Tony has served as Chairman, CEO and/or Director of a large number of public and private companies where his experience covers capital markets financing, equity fund raising, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, and real estate and fund management. During his career, he has helped to take public more than 100 emerging companies in ten different countries. “We are very excited to have Tony join our senior executive team at DigiMax,” said Chris Carl, CEO of DigiMax. “His depth of relevant experience, his incredible global contact base, and mostly his cheerful unending amount of energy will be a huge addition to our already active team of partners and managers. Tony has already been a great inspiration to us all, and we look forward to building a stronger company as a result of his involvement.” “DigiMax is bringing both innovation, and conservatism to the ever-changing world of investment banking and digital securities,” said Tony Moore. “While having a high regard for securities laws around the globe, DigiMax is leading the way with responsible innovation to assist both issuers and investors find more profitable, and streamlined ways of utilizing capital to grow excellent profit-driven companies.” About DigiMax – www.digimax.global DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first global company in the STO offering investment industry to achieve public company status (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI). It is also among the first digital securities companies approved by the Ontario Securities Commission as an ‘Exempt Market Dealer’ in Ontario, Canada. DigiMax has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets and is rapidly expanding its global presence with joint venture partnerships already established in such important geographies such as USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta, with negotiations underway in several more. Our differentiated business model and first-mover advantage positions DigiMax to become a global leader in a space that is of great interest to international investors. Contacts: Chris Carl

