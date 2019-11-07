AppsVillage Signs Automated Micro-Finance Deal

The fintech firm signed an agreement with US-based firm Fundomate to provide automated lending applications to its SMB client base.









AppsVillage (ASX:APV), a mobile technology firm announced that it has partnered with Fundomate, a company that enables users to swiftly access loans through its automated system. Focused on small to medium-sized business clients, the partnership will leverage Fundomate’s technology to provide AppsVillage network of 100,000 business with automated lending services.

As quoted in the press release:

The partnership expands on APV’s small business funding offering following its recently announced agreement with Seek Capital to provide APV’s customers with access to additional third-party lenders and products. The deal with Fundomate is just one of a number of solutions tailored to support the global growth of the small business market sector which the Company plans to provide to its large and growing SMB customer base. Importantly, the agreement is expected to contribute strongly to ongoing revenue growth as APV continues its focus on expanding its diversified revenue base.

Click here to read the full press release.