Teradyne to Acquire AutoGuide Mobile Robots for US$165 Million

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) an industrial automation technology company announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire AutoGuide Mobile Robots for US$165 million. The autonomous robots are built for warehouse and manufacturing operations, with the ability to identify and transport pallets across optimized routes.

As quoted in the press release:

“The high-payload AMR market is an emerging, fast-growing segment of the global forklift market,” said Mark Jagiela, president and CEO of Teradyne. “AutoGuide’s modular architecture and innovative technologies provide safe, easy-to-deploy products that naturally complement our MiR low- to mid-payload AMRs, extending Teradyne’s reach in this attractive market.” “AutoGuide, like Universal Robots and MiR, is using emerging smart, cost-effective technologies in industrial robotics to improve workflows and reduce operating costs in a broad spectrum of industries,” continued Jagiela. “We look forward to helping AutoGuide grow by developing their global sales and support capabilities, while continuing to strengthen and expand their innovative product lineup.”