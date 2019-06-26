Robotics Systems Company B.O.S Receives US$870,000 Order

B.O.S Better Online Systems (NASDAQ:BOSC), robotics company announced that it has received a US$870,000 order by a manufacturer in the US. The order is intended for industrial processes, where robotic systems would be applied to increase efficiencies, instead of manual labour. As quoted in the press release: Eyal Cohen, BOS’ Co-CEO and CFO, stated: “I … Continued









B.O.S Better Online Systems (NASDAQ:BOSC), robotics company announced that it has received a US$870,000 order by a manufacturer in the US. The order is intended for industrial processes, where robotic systems would be applied to increase efficiencies, instead of manual labour.

As quoted in the press release:

Eyal Cohen, BOS’ Co-CEO and CFO, stated: “I am very pleased to announce this first significant order based on our recent acquisition of Imdecol, a global integrator and manufacturer of robotic systems. We have acquired Imdecol because we believe that their advanced technology is an excellent enhancement to our existing product offerings. The robotic system ordered by the U.S. manufacturer is designed to increase efficiency in certain industrial processes through the use of robots instead of manual labor. This order demonstrates the global marketplace potential for the use of our robotic systems in the manufacturing sector, among others.” Yuval Viner, BOS’ Co-CEO, stated: “There is a considerable opportunity to grow sales of our robotic solutions in the United States and we are launching targeted sales and marketing strategy to capture these opportunities. This includes increased technical and marketing support to our existing and new sales representatives in the U.S. as well as expanding our presence at multiple trade shows.”

Click here to read the full press release.