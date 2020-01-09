Robotics

Eli Lilly and Strateos Launch Remote-controlled Robotic Cloud Lab

Eli Lilly and Strateos have revealed a robotically-controlled laboratory in California designed to speed up the drug discovery process.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Strateos have entered the pharmaceutical sector after revealing a robotically-controlled laboratory in San Diego, California designed to speed up the drug discovery process.

As quoted in the press release:

The Lilly Life Sciences Studio lab was conceptualized and designed by Lilly as part of a $90 million investment made in 2017 to expand Lilly’s research footprint in San Diego. Strateos will utilize their robotic cloud platform to enable the access of this remote-controlled lab to other drug discovery companies and research scientists through its secure cloud-based platform as part of the collaboration.

The studio lab physically and virtually integrates several areas of the drug discovery process together—including design, synthesis, purification, analysis, sample management, and hypothesis testing—into a fully automated platform. The studio lab will be operated on the Strateos (formerly Transcriptic) technology platform which enables research scientists to remotely control their experiments via a web-based interface. The integrated system gives scientists the benefit of running and refining experiments in real-time with a high degree of reproducibility.

