BOS Completes Acquisition of Robotics Company Imdecol

Better Online Solutions (BOS) (NASDAQ:BOSC), a company whose primary operations involve mobile turnkey and supply chain solutions announced that its acquisition of robotics company Imdecol has closed. Imdecol was founded in 1998 and has produced 650 systems, with clients including Kraft (NASDAQGS:KHZ), Unilever (NYSE:UL) and Nestle (VX:NESN) As quoted in the press release: Eyal Cohen, … Continued









Better Online Solutions (BOS) (NASDAQ:BOSC), a company whose primary operations involve mobile turnkey and supply chain solutions announced that its acquisition of robotics company Imdecol has closed. Imdecol was founded in 1998 and has produced 650 systems, with clients including Kraft (NASDAQGS:KHZ), Unilever (NYSE:UL) and Nestle (VX:NESN)

As quoted in the press release:

Eyal Cohen, BOS Co-CEO and CFO stated, “We’re very pleased to have closed this transformative acquisition. We believe Imdecol’s advanced technology will provide us with new capabilities to significantly enhance our product offering, mainly in the manufacturing segment. We believe that demand for robotic systems is growing globally and we intend to target these international markets.” Yuval Viner, BOS Co-CEO commented, “Imdecol’s annual revenues in the years 2017-2018 averaged $5.7 million, of which 45% was from customers outside of Israel, mainly Australia, New Zealand and America. We plan to grow Imdecol’s revenues both globally and locally through increased investment in sales and marketing. This will include appointing new sales representatives in new and existing territories and utilizing the RFID and Mobile division’s sales force to expand our presence in the Israeli market.”

Click here to read the full press release.

[text_ad