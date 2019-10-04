NexOptic Technology: You’ll Never See Your World the Same Way Again

NexOptic Technology Corp. (TSXV:NXO, OTCQB:NXOPF, FWB:E3O1) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.

NexOptic Technology’s focus is on changing the growing multi-billion-dollar optics industry. The company has developed the multi-award-winning DoubleTake binoculars, which are expected to launch at the end of 2019. The binoculars encapsulate the key imaging characteristics of smartphones, binoculars and DSLR cameras into a compact, rugged product. DoubleTake is designed for the outdoor recreation market and is ideal for those with active lifestyles. It features a focal length of over 500 millimeters, allowing users to capture high-resolution photos and 4K video. DoubleTake also utilizes a quad-core Ambarella H2 image processor that contains state-of-the-art digital features, such as image stabilization and real-time, high-resolution panning.

The company has also developed an artificial intelligence (AI) platform, ALLIS, that reduces image noise. ALLIS enables real-time correction of images or video taken in otherwise non-optimal lighting conditions and includes improvements to downstream applications, such as computational photography and facial recognition. ALLIS also reduces file sizes for compressed imaging media, including video reducing bandwidth usage during data transmission.

NexOptic Technology’s company highlights include:

A multiple award-winning and multi-faceted imaging company targeting the growing multi-billion-dollar optics industry.

Ready to impact mobile, AI, space, sports optics, CCTV surveillance cameras, aerial imagery, autonomous vehicles and more

NexOptic’s management team and board of directors is comprised of industry-leading talent from Lexmark International and NASA. Company insiders hold approximately 39 percent.

DoubleTake has won the following awards: 2019 Gold Award for Advanced Image Capture in the Consumer Goods category by Edison Awards, New York City, Digital Trends’ “Top Tech of CES 2019” award for photography at Las Vegas and the GearJunkie “Best in Show 2019 for Winter Gear at the Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show January 29-31 in Denver, Colorado.

A limited release of DoubleTake is expected to take place before the end of 2019.

NexOptic’s mobile lenses have a 35 percent better resolution when compared to the best-rated products on the market, according to third-party verification sources.

