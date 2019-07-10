WidePoint Receives US$5.3 Million in Contract Renewals

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY), mobile management company announced that it has been awarded US$5.3 million in contract renewals from federal government customers. The company works with clients in federal, state and commercial industries with a history that extends over 21 years. As quoted in the press release: Included in the contract renewals and modifications are a … Continued









As quoted in the press release:

Included in the contract renewals and modifications are a six-month extension for both wireless and wireline services with a current customer; and modifications for increased support of wireless services, equipment, and accessory purchases for lines of service from two separate customers. WidePoint expects to recognize all revenues from these modifications over the next twelve months. “The contract renewals and modifications we received from current federal customers validate both the quality of our Trusted Mobility Management, or TM2, framework and our ability to maintain excellent relationships with our customers by providing first-rate service and effective solutions,” said Jin Kang, WidePoint CEO. “These modifications indicate that our cross-selling and up-selling tactics continue to be effective and that we’re able to negotiate favorable contract renewals. We look forward to capitalizing on this momentum as we continue to expand our footprint in the federal space and build on our growing success and prospects in the commercial markets.”

