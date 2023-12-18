Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

5G Smart School With WeSchool and Qualcomm Wireless Reach

Qualcomm is committed to connecting more people around the world and creating a brighter, more interconnected future through Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™. As part of that mission, Qualcomm Wireless Reach partnered with WeSchool to develop the 5G Smart School program, which gives students and teachers across Italy access to wireless devices and 5G fixed wireless access

In this video, see inside one of the 5G Smart Schools in Italy. As one educator explains, students need digital skills and tools to thrive in the future workplace. By connecting students and teachers with wireless devices, including always connected laptops and other tools like VR headsets and online learning platforms, children get to embrace a new way of learning.

Using Telecom Italia's 5G fixed wireless access or millimeter wave network, students can work from anywhere with 5G connectivity, and educators can embrace innovative teaching methodologies. Thanks to the 5G Smart School program, educators saw noticeable learning improvement - not only in students' digital literacy, but also in their soft skills. Collaboration, problem solving, and project management abilities all improved dramatically after the introduction of digital technologies into the classroom.

With online learning platforms, VR headsets, always connected laptops, and strong 5G connectivity, teachers are able to revolutionize education for their students. Through the 5G Smart School program, Qualcomm Wireless Reach and WeSchool will continue to improve connectivity and education across Italy.

Learn more about the 5G Smart School program: https://www.qualcomm.com/content/dam/...

Learn more about Qualcomm Wireless Reach: https://www.qualcomm.com/company/corp...

Read Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report: https://www.qualcomm.com/content/dam/...

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Completes First Year of Africa Innovation Platform and Announces Additional Benefits

Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the completion of the first year of the Africa Innovation Platform, a suite of mentorship, education, and training programs created to support the development of Africa's emerging technology ecosystem. The platform has provided resources and support for local universities, ten small-to-medium sized startups, and grant participants. The program exposed these groups to Qualcomm Technologies Inc.'s engineers and its state-of-the-art capabilities suite for mobile platforms and technologies, including 4G, 5G, IoT, AI, and machine learning. Qualcomm also announced several additional benefits to the Innovation Platform for this year's participants

  • Social Impact Funds from the Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ Initiative to help QMIA startups scale.
  • Patent filing incentive fund, to help QMIA startups protect their inventions through patenting.
  • QMIA 2024 program launch for mentoring 10 deep-tech startups in Africa.

During 2023, Qualcomm's Africa Innovation Platform reached the following milestones:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading University in Vigo, Spain Collaborates With Qualcomm To Offer Its Students 5G Training & Certification

Qualcomm products mentioned within this press release are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announces its collaboration with the Escola de Enxeñaría de Telecomunicación de la Universidade de Vigo to provide 5G training courses. Students will have access to the courses and will have the opportunity to receive certification for their training through the Qualcomm Academy program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm's Support for STEM and Midway

Qualcommby USS Midway Museum

Originally published by Midway Currents

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm's Support for STEM and Midway

Qualcommby USS Midway Museum

Originally published by Midway Currents

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Wireless Reach Supports STEAM Mobile Learning in Kentucky

The University of Kentucky College of Education, the Southeast South-Central Educational Cooperative, Project Tomorrow and four K-12 school districts have collaborated to support enhanced STEAM learning experiences for more than 1,100 K-12 students in the Appalachia region of Kentucky for the past six years. The program, funded by a grant from Qualcomm through its Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ initiative, incorporates mobile devices for students, teachers and pre-service teachers along with high-quality educational content. Students and teachers use tablets and always on, always connected laptops enabled by Qualcomm's technologies. Understanding the need to build sustainability around effective digital learning practices, this public-private collaboration focuses on helping both practicing and pre-service teachers develop stronger competence with mobile technologies and supporting school and district leaders with capacity-building experiences

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple unveils App Store Award winners, the best apps and games of 2023

Apple® today unveiled the winners of the 2023 App Store® Awards, recognizing 14 apps and games that empowered users to unleash their creativity, discover a world of new adventures, and have fun with family and friends. This year's winners include developers from across the world, whose apps and games were chosen by the App Store's Editorial team for providing users with meaningful experiences and inspiring cultural change. App Store Award winners were selected from nearly 40 finalists for delivering exceptional technical innovation, user experience, and design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231129742335/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

