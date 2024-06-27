NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy Update, Economic Results of Proposed Battery Anode Facility in Saudi Arabia, and Strategic Partner Process

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Radiopharm Theranostics Completes A$70 Million Placement

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Metals Australia

MLS:AU

Antilles Gold Limited

AAU:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy Update, Economic Results of Proposed Battery Anode Facility in Saudi Arabia, and Strategic Partner Process

NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy Update, Economic Results of Proposed Battery Anode Facility in Saudi Arabia, and Strategic Partner Process

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on its global anode expansion strategy, including positive results of a technical and economic study (the "Study") for the construction of a proposed battery anode facility (BAF) located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The Company further announces it has launched a strategic partner process to consider expressions of interest it has received for funding the battery anode facilities both in the Middle East and globally

As announced in February 2023, NextSource plans to construct, in stages, multiple BAFs globally in key jurisdictions that would be capable of producing commercial scale graphite anode active material for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicle (EV) applications. This planned series of BAFs will leverage exclusive access to well-established proprietary anode processing technology currently supplying anode active material to major EV automotive companies (OEMs).

The key jurisdictions being evaluated for potential BAF expansions are Madagascar, the KSA, the United Arab Emirates, and North America.

Anode active material comprises a range of value-added graphite products including spheronized purified graphite (SPG) and coated SPG (CSPG).

Study Results for BAF in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Stantec, a global engineering service provider and partner firm with NextSource, has completed a conceptual design and an AACE Class 5 evaluation to develop Battery Anode Facilities in selected sites in the KSA. The KSA BAF will be capable of producing natural graphite anode active material for lithium-ion batteries used in EV applications.

Stantec has worked in conjunction with NextSource's technology partners to develop a Middle East compliant plant design, using proven process technology to reduce future qualification times. The Study included an assessment of the process design and equipment, an application of relevant design standards and codes, an analysis of future operational requirements, and an environmental permitting analysis.

The highlights of the Study are as follows:

  • KSA BAF with a production capacity of 20,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of CSPG:
    • Full production achievable in 16 months from initiation of construction
    • Post-tax NPV8% of US$677.0 million and an IRR of 20.3%
    • Capital costs of US$280 million plus working capital of US$12 million funded through equity
    • Annual forecasted revenues of $230.1 million with an EBITDA of $128.5 million
    • Potential to improve the economics with debt funding and/or joint venture
  • The KSA BAF design will be based on NextSource's technology partner's proprietary anode processing technology that is currently supplying SPG and CSPG material to major EV automotive companies (OEMs), including Toyota and Tesla.
  • Sites visits within the KSA have already been completed by the Company as part of the selection process for the proposed location for the KSA BAF.
  • NextSource plans to develop an anode processing hub over the next five years, with a total production capacity of 100,000 tpa of CSPG.

The KSA has identified graphite and anode processing as a top priority critical battery material as part of Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" - a comprehensive blueprint for the country's economic and social transformation, aiming to reduce its dependence on oil revenue and diversify its economy.

The KSA offers very attractive funding and operating incentives to locate value-added processing facilities in-country with an accelerated permitting and development timeframe.

Rendering of a 20,000 tpa Natural Graphite Battery Anode Material Processing Facility

President and CEO, Craig Scherba, commented,

"NextSource's vision is to become a global supplier of critical battery materials. We are examining a number of potential locations to develop BAFs as part of our global expansion strategy, leveraging our exclusive access to established technology to create a diversified supply of anode active materials for EVs. Developing a BAF in Saudi Arabia would position us to capitalize on the Kingdom's robust infrastructure, strategic location along shipping routes, and highly supportive business environment. By aligning with Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 plan, we can contribute meaningfully to the country's development while delivering value to our shareholders and stakeholders."

Battery Anode Facility Expansion Strategy

The construction of a proposed BAF in the KSA is part of the Company's global expansion strategy to construct BAFs in key geographic locations, each with modular production capacities, that can be expanded in lockstep with OEM demand. The Company has not made a final construction decision nor completed final site selection for the KSA BAF. The timing of a construction decision and determination of the production capacity of the KSA BAF will depend on completing site selection, executing binding offtakes for anode active material, securing project funding, and obtaining the necessary permits to initiate construction.

As previously announced, NextSource has exclusive partnership and technology licensing agreements (the "BAF Partnerships") to construct and operate value-added BAFs capable of producing natural graphite anode active material for use in EV lithium-ion batteries. NextSource's technology partners operate production facilities that produce anode active material for major EV battery manufacturers that supply international OEMs, such as Toyota and Tesla.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

In 2016, the KSA launched Vision 2030 as a long-term three-pillar development plan to modernize its economy and society by transforming the country into a global investment powerhouse, and as an international processing and manufacturing hub connecting three continents: Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Vision 2030 spans multiple sectors but with a special emphasis on the mining sector, which is the third pillar in the strategic roadmap. The KSA has ambitions to create growth diversify from oil and gas by establishing itself as a global hub for battery material processing. Notably, the KSA has prioritized graphite and anode material as key components of this ambitious plan.

KSA Battery Anode Facility

Based on advanced discussions with major battery manufacturers and OEMs, the Company is evaluating the accelerated construction of a large-scale BAF in the KSA capable of producing 20,000 tpa of CSPG for international OEM customers as well as OEM's already operating in the KSA, which includes Lucid Motors, Ceer Motors and Hyundai Motors.

The Company has commenced design work for the KSA BAF and is in the process of completing site selection in the Industrial City of Yanbu, strategically situated along major international shipping routes and supported by extensive infrastructure, including a deep-water port, industrial parks, and commercial zones. Sites under consideration are already home to a wide range of industries, including petrochemicals, refining, manufacturing, and logistics and its location offers easy access to raw materials, markets, and transportation networks, making them attractive locations for the Company to service domestic and international customers.

The KSA benefits from several strategic and economic advantages that include:

  • Project funding of up to 75% of the capital cost at very low interest rates
  • Strategic position as a major transport and processing hub connecting Africa, Asia, and Europe
  • Competitive land and utility prices (e.g. electricity rate of $0.032/kWh)
  • Accelerated permitting process
  • Wide availability of large industrial sites each capable of supporting future expansions
  • Modern infrastructure, highly educated workforce, and a highly supportive business environment
  • Favourable tax incentives, customs duties exemptions and an attractive corporate income tax rate
  • Recognized as a leading G20 nation - 2nd largest GDP per capita among the G20

The next steps for the Company are to complete site selection and prepare a Feasibility Study, which will incorporate the front-end engineering and design (FEED) and the environmental and social impact assessment ("ESIA") permitting.

As part of the strategic partner process, the Company is in active discussions with offtake partners and several debt and equity financiers in the Middle East that have expressed interest in funding the construction of the KSA BAF. The Company has also begun the process to apply for various forms of funding available from various private and government funding institutions in the Middle East.

Subject to obtaining the necessary funding and completion of the ESIA process, the Company could conceivably achieve commercial production in 16 months from initiation of construction.

KSA BAF Study Economic Results

The Company has completed a technical study for a BAF plant located in the KSA with a production capacity of 20,000 tpa. Based on this work, Stantec estimatesthat capital costs and working capital investments at US$292.0 million. The post-tax economic results demonstrated an NPV of US$677.0 million using an 8% discount rate and an IRR of 20.3%. At full capacity, the KSA BAF annual revenues are estimated at $230.1 million with an EBITDA of $128.5 million.

The following presents the economic results of the KSA BAF with a production capacity of 20,000 tpa.

Economic Highlights

Post-Tax Results (US$)

Net Present Value ("NPV") (8% discount rate) (1)(2)(3)(4)

677.0 million

Initial Capital Costs (2)

280.0 million

Initial Working Capital (3)

12.0 million

Sustaining and Rehabilitation Costs

195.0 million

Life of Operation (LoO)

30 years

Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") (1)(4)

20.3%

Payback (1)(4)

6.4 years

Annual Revenues (5)

230.1 million

EBITDA (5)

128.5 million

Economic Operational Highlights

Average Annual Production

Anode material (C/SPG)

20,000 tpa

By-products (fines)

23,851 tpa

Average Sales Price Assumption (per tonne)

Anode material (7)

US$10,905

By-products (fines)

US$574

Average Operating Costs (per tonne of CSPG) (4)(6)

US$4,571

  1. Assumes Project is financed with 100% equity.
  2. CAPEX includes process equipment, ancillary civil & infrastructure, electrical and utilities, project and construction services, and contingency of $67.4 million.
  3. Working capital for first 3 months of operation and raw materials inventory.
  4. As measured from start of operation and assumes no inflationary adjustments in sales price or operating costs.
  5. Average over the life of the operation and excludes royalties, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
  6. Assumes all opex allocated to CSPG production without deduction for by-product revenues and excludes taxes, fees, depreciation, and amortization.
  7. Based on Benchmark Minerals Intelligence forecasts issued in Q1 2024

Note: Unless otherwise noted, all monetary figures presented throughout this press release are expressed in US dollars (USD). Capital cost estimates were prepared by Stantec Inc. to a confidence level of +/- 20% to 50% and are preliminary in nature. These results should not be relied upon for investment decisions. The BAF Study is not a technical report for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 but rather is a technical study relating to the design, construction, and operation of the KSA BAF.

The Company is designing the plant with the expectation of construction of an initial 20,000 tpa capacity followed by two expansions, resulting in a total production capacity of 100,000 tpa of CSPG material.

At a total nameplate capacity of 100,000 tpa and assuming sequential construction, the combined post-tax economic results estimated an NPV of US$3,322.6 million using an 8% discount rate and an IRR of 23.7% with a payback within 6.3 years. At full capacity, the annual revenues were estimated at US$1,085.3 million with an EBITDA of US$509.0 million. The incremental capital costs to reach 100,000 tpa is estimated to be $864.8 million.

About Stantec

Stantec is headquartered in Edmonton, AB, Canada and is a publicly traded engineering and design consultancy. With over 30,000 employees in 450 offices and across 6 continents, Stantec delivers sustainable and innovative design solutions for their customers. For more information visit www.stantec.com.

About NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.

The Company's Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite resources globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. The Molo Graphite Mine has begun production, with Phase 1 mine operations currently undergoing ramp-up to reach its nameplate production capacity of 17,000 tpa of graphite concentrate.

The Company is also developing a significant downstream graphite value-add business through the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities capable of large-scale production of coated, spheronized and purified graphite for direct delivery to battery and automotive customers, outside of existing Asian supply chains, in a fully transparent and traceable manner.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

For further information about NextSource Materials, please visit our website at www.nextsourcematerials.com or contact us at +1.416.364.4911 or email Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President at brent@nextsourcematerials.com, Craig Scherba, President and CEO at craig@nextsourcematerials.com, or Aura Financial at nextsource@aura-financial.com.

Safe Harbour: This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", "expected" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding, among others, timing of construction and completion of the BAF and proposed timing of future locations of additional BAFs, timing and completion of front-end engineering and design and ESIA permitting, the economic results of the BAF Technical Study including capital costs estimates, operating costs estimates, payback, NPV, IRR, production, sales pricing and working capital estimates, the construction and potential expansion of the BAFs, expansion plans , as well as the Company's intent on becoming a fully integrated global supplier of critical battery and technology materials. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

SOURCE:NextSource Materials Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

nextsource materialsnext:catsx:nextbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
NEXT:CA
NextSource Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NextSource Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials


Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Signs Mandate Letter for US$91 Million Debt Facility with International Finance Corporation

NextSource Materials Signs Mandate Letter for US$91 Million Debt Facility with International Finance Corporation

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Mandate Letter with International Finance Corporation ("IFC"), the private sector investment arm of the World Bank Group, to lead a senior debt facility totaling US$91 million (the "IFC Debt Facility") to fund an expansion of the Molo Graphite Mine (the "Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

In December 2023, the Company released the results of a Technical Feasibility Study (the "FS") that confirmed the positive economics of a large-scale expansion of the Molo mine and processing facility from its current production capacity of 17,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) to 150,000 tpa of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate. The FS estimated a capital cost of US$161.7 million (including contingency) plus working capital of US$25.2 million, resulting in a pre-tax NPV8 (using an 8% discount rate) of US$424.1 million and a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 31.1%, and a NPV8 of US$370.0 and IRR of 29.0% on a post-tax basis.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Bolsters Top Management Team for Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Bolsters Top Management Team for Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") confirms changes to its top management team ahead of the next phase of the Company's global growth strategy

The Board of NextSource is pleased to announce the appointment of Hanré Rossouw as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective November 1st, 2024, with Hanré initially joining the Board as a Director from September 1st, 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Provides Development Update on Battery Anode Facility in Mauritius Freeport Zone

NextSource Materials Provides Development Update on Battery Anode Facility in Mauritius Freeport Zone

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress with the development of its Battery Anode Facility (BAF) in the Freeport Zone of the port of Port-Louis, Mauritius

Following a comprehensive site selection process, the Company has signed a long-term lease agreement for a site in the Freeport Zone of Port-Louis for the location of its first BAF plant. The Company has integrated engineering improvements into the plant design and initiated the environmental permitting (EIA) process.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Provides Update on Molo Graphite Mine Commissioning

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Molo Graphite Mine Commissioning

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") announces an update on the commissioning process at its Molo Graphite Mine ("Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

Since announcing first graphite production in June 2023, the Company has progressed methodically through debottlenecking and optimization activities to achieve the plant nameplate capacity of 17,000 tonnes per annum of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Robust Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150,000 Tonnes per Annum of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

NextSource Materials Announces Robust Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150,000 Tonnes per Annum of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

Highlights

  • Feasibility Study confirms highly attractive economics for a large-scale expansion of the Molo Mine and processing facility to a steady-state production rate of 150,000 tpa of graphite concentrate
  • Estimated capital cost of US$161.7 million (including contingency), with pre-tax NPV8 of US$424.1 million and a pre-tax IRR of 31.1%
  • Expansion significantly de-risked through application of NextSource's all-modular construction approach and sharing of infrastructure with existing operations
  • Discussions with OEMs and battery manufacturers indicate robust demand for the Company's product

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of a Feasibility Study (the "FS") for a mine expansion of its 100%-owned Molo Graphite Mine in southern Madagascar

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albemarle's Annual Sustainability Day Highlights Progress Toward Building a More Resilient World

Albemarle's Annual Sustainability Day Highlights Progress Toward Building a More Resilient World

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announces the release of its fourth annual Sustainability Day. The video features Albemarle executives discussing key highlights from the company's 2023 Sustainability Report, All the Elements for a Better World .

"Sustainability is embedded in our purpose, strategy and value proposition," said Albemarle Chairman and CEO Kent Masters . "This year's Sustainability Day showcases the progress we've made and our ongoing commitment to build a more resilient world in collaboration with our global stakeholders."

Albemarle's annual Sustainability Day is part of the company's commitment to transparently report on how it chooses to operate sustainably, with people and planet in mind. In this year's video, the company's executive leadership share progress towards targets, innovative agreements with third-party partners and continued opportunities for advancement across environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance.

Albemarle's Sustainability Day video is now available to view on the company's website . For more information about Albemarle's sustainability efforts and to access its 2023 Sustainability Report visit www.albemarle.com/sustainability .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements
The 2023 Sustainability Report and our sustainability webpage contain statements relating to Albemarle's operations, growth strategies and sustainability plans that are based on our current expectations, anticipations and beliefs regarding the future, which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "design," "target," "project," "commit," "aim," "intend," "may," "outlook," "scenario," "should," "would," and "will." Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. Unless legally required, Albemarle undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Standards of measurement and performance made in reference to our environmental, social, governance and other sustainability plans and goals may be based on protocols, processes and assumptions that continue to evolve and are subject to change in the future, including due to the impact of future regulations. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include: changes in economic and business conditions; financial and operating performance of customers; timing and magnitude of customer orders; fluctuations in lithium market prices; production volume shortfalls; increased competition; changes in product demand; availability and cost of raw materials and energy; technological change and development; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation; regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters; political unrest; changes in inflation or interest rates; volatility in the debt and equity markets; acquisition and divestiture transactions; timing and success of projects; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the SEC and available on the investor section of Albemarle's website (investors.albemarle.com) and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Media Contact:
Hailey Quinn , +1 (980) 299-5640, Hailey.Quinn@albemarle.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, Meredith.Bandy@albemarle.com

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarles-annual-sustainability-day-highlights-progress-toward-building-a-more-resilient-world-302183833.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd CEO to Participate in Online Webinar

Lithium Universe Ltd CEO to Participate in Online Webinar

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect, to be held on Friday 28th June 2024, 11:00am AEST/ 9:00am AWST.

CEO Alex Hanly will present the Company's strategy to close the lithium conversion gap within North America through development of the proposed 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery at Becancour, Quebec.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Hanly during a moderated Q&A session.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and to register please use the link below:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/91RASS1P

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25, 2024 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Shareholders also approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the auditor of Fortune.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Follow Fortune Minerals:

Click here to subscribe to Fortune's email list.

Click here to follow Fortune on LinkedIn.

@FortuneMineral on Twitter.

For further information please contact:

Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

Highlights:

  • Metallurgical work completed on representative oxide, transition and fresh rock composite samples ranging in grade from 2.36% Cg for fresh rock to 3.04% Cg for oxide samples.
  • Bond abrasion and work index testing show low to medium abrasion and low energy requirements.
  • Open circuit flotation tests resulted in excellent concentrates grade ranging from 94.4% Cg for fresh rock materials to 99.5% Cg for oxide samples with a simple flowsheet that maximizes graphite recovery and minimizes flake degradation.
  • The open circuit graphite recoveries were high, ranging between 87.5% and 91.5%.
  • Given the superior response of the oxide and transitional material, the next phase of work will investigate mining pit design to maximize processing of oxide and transitional material early in the project life and postpone mining of the fresh ore in order to decrease initial CAPEX, lower OPEX and target improved project economics.
  • The NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment results for BamaStar are scheduled for release in August 2024.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) is pleased to announce successful results from the ongoing metallurgical process development program for the Bama Star graphite project in Alabama, USA

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Blackbird Project in Northern Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Blackbird Project in Northern Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company")  is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Blackbird Project ("Blackbird", or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Blackbird consists of twelve mineral claims staked in June 2024 on behalf of the Company, giving the Project a total area of approximately 11,628 hectares (28,733 acres). Blackbird is located approximately 70 kilometres (47 miles) north of LaRonge, Saskatchewan in a newly-emerging metallogenic district south of the historic Rottenstone Mine, which produced nickel, copper, gold and platinum group metals ("PGMs") from 1965 to 1969.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/214265_080a9ce3f4191aa5_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd High Grade Gold Trenching Program and Reassessment in QLD

QX Resources Ltd High Grade Gold Trenching Program and Reassessment in QLD

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Ltd (ASX:QXR) announces a new program of trenching to extend known high grade gold mineralisation at Big Red Project, where prior trenching including mineralised widths of 9m @ 5.9g/t Au.

- A follow-up trenching program has been planned at the Big Red Gold Project, Queensland.

- Previous trenching at Big Red returned high grade gold results including 9m @ 5.9g/t Au, with gold mineralisation remaining open along strike.

- Interpreted strike length over Big Red currently exceeds 450m with probable further concealed extensions beneath sandy loam surficial cover.

- The Company's Gold projects are located in the Drummond Basin in central Queensland - an underdeveloped region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces.

- A reassessment of two shuttered open pit gold mines within QXRs ground has commenced as these mines were last operated when the gold price was less than A$500/oz.

- QXR has numerous gold and copper-gold targets which will be developed towards further drilling leading to potential production scenarios with updated permitting guidelines.

The trenching is an initial phase, prior to drilling, as part of a plan of reassessment around potentially reopening closed open pit gold mines and further drill targets with the aim of future gold production scenarios.

High Grade Gold in Trenches at Big Red Project

Gold trenching is planned to extend current high grade gold results in trenches at the Disney-Big Red Project (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021). Two elongate gold anomalous zones were defined over 650m and may extend up to 1200m long. Best historic trench results from hard rock at the base of trenches at Big Red were:

- Trench 1 - 9m @ 5.9 g/t Au within a mineralised zone 35m wide. Large zone 80m @1.2 g/t Au

- Trench 2- 3m @ 2.2 g/t Au within a mineralised zone 13m wide. Large zone 28m @ 1.8 g/t Au

- Trench 4 - 2m @ 23 g/t Au with a mineralised zone 7m wide. Large zone 32m @ 1.7 g/t Au

These results produced a drill ready target, but that drill program was delayed twice due to weather and soft ground (ASX announcement 13 July 2021, 31 April 2022). Further trenching is planned to extend the current zone of high-grade gold mineralisation prior to a drilling program over a number of shallow targets. The Company believes the potential of Big Red may be similar to nearby Twin Hills deposit with 1.0Moz (23.1Mt@1.5g/t Au) incl 49m @5.2g/tAu and Lone Sister 0.48Moz (12.5Mt@1.2g/t Au) incl. 28m @45.2g/t Au (c.f. ASX GBZ announcement 5 Dec 2022, 28 Apr 2023, 9 Jun 2023) Reassessment of Open Pit Gold Mines A reassessment of the potential of past open pit gold mines is underway. The two open cut mines, Belyando and Lucky Break, were closed when gold was less than A$500/oz. Drilling data by QXR and previous explorers shows potential exists for down dip extensions to known gold mineralised zones and parallel features, as well as extensions along strike.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "QXR has excellent potential for a gold discovery at Big Red in Queensland, which will be followed-up in the planned trenching program and followed later by a drill program, previously delayed due to inclement weather. Nearby closed open pit gold mines were operating at much lower gold prices and show potential for future production as part of a reassessment of their potential."

Next Steps

Trenching

A new program of trenching at Big Red Project (Disney) is an initial phase to extend two north-east trending elongate zones previously encountered in QXR trenches with high grade gold results occurring over a strike length of 650 metres. The zones may potentially be up to 1200m long based on past soil sampling and geophysics (magnetic low zones within magnetic highs). Mineralised widths included 9m @ 5.9 g/t Au in trenches (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021, 16 Feb 2022). Quartz breccias show textures similar to gold producing zones elsewhere in the region.

Drill targets

Revised drill targets will be generated from the trenching results, merged with geophysical data. These results produced a drill ready target, but that drill program was delayed twice due to weather and soft ground (ASX announcement 13 July 2021, 31 April 2022).

Resource models

Updated resource modelling for Belyando and Lucky Break have been commissioned. Both mines show potential exists for down dip extensions to known gold mineralised zones and parallel features, as well as extensions along strike.

Background

QXR holds nearly 100,000 hectares of leases in the Drummond Basin of central Queensland - an underdeveloped region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces. Gold mineralisation is largely related to intrusives into the region with the largest producer - Pajingo (ex-Newmont) having produced 3.4 Moz since 1986 and was instrumental in the creation of gold miner Evolution when they purchased the mine from Newmont (Newcrest).

The QXR leases show potential for epithermal gold and porphyry related copper gold deposits and include two historical open pit gold mines, Belyando and Lucky Break, that were last producing when the gold price was under A$500/oz. QXR holds 85,800 Ha of exploration leases on a 100% basis and 11,500 Ha (70%QXR) in a JV with private company, Zamia Resources.

QXR has previously defined a potential new discovery at the Disney-Big Red project with trenching returning high grade gold intercepts and a drill ready target with considerable extension potential (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021). Multiple unexplored targets exist with epithermal gold and porphyry related Copper-Gold targets. QXR also holds the Anthony molybdenum deposit with potential copper and gold extensions nearby, related to c.450 million year old Devonian-Carboniferous intrusives and volcanics (490-400 Ma).

Shuttered Gold Mines

Belyando is adjacent to the highway, 70km northwest of Clermont in QLD's Central Goldfield. The pit was mined from 1989 to 1993 within oxide and transition ore to approx. 60m depth yielding 85,850 oz Au, initially from CIP processing with recoveries c.72% and later from heap leaching. Gold was sold forward in 1989 at A$470/oz Four parallel ore shoots >1.8g/t Au within a lower grade halo above 0.5 g/t Au. Drilled to 150m and open at depth down plunge and laterally. Extensions to the north west confirmed by industry experts from prior drilling, lying within a radiometric anomaly. Parallel mineralised features may exist as well.

Lucky Break is adjacent to the highway, 85km northwest of Clermont in QLD's Central Goldfield. The shear hosted lode gold style mineralisation was mined in the pit from 1987 to 1988 within oxide only to approx. 15m depth yielding 90 Kt of ore at a diluted head grade of 2.4 g/t Au for approx. 6,900 oz Au. Extensions identified down dip and to the south and north in drilling together with a parallel mineralised feature to the east (sparsely drilled), lying within a radiometric anomaly (ASX announcement 13 July 2021). Results included 2m @ 8.98 g/t Au, from 4m down hole in LB220 including 1m @ 11.55 g/t Au.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0P98BLSG



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium hard rock portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has four projects in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) spans more than 350 km2.

Lithium brine: QXR drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA and geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada. QXR holds an Option to Purchase Agreement to earn-in to 75%.

Gold portfolio: QXR is developing Central Queensland gold projects through a 70% agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd and also on a 100% basis. The gold and copper-gold-moly projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >8.5moz gold endowment.

Nickel sulphides: QXR has a significant 39% shareholding in unlisted public Australian company Bayrock Resources Limited, which has a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. QXR is assisting Bayrock with project development and financing initiatives.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

NextSource Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NextSource Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Wide Open Agriculture: Creating Food Ingredients that Build a Better Future for People

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Forte Minerals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement Offering

Aston Bay Announces Planned Exploration Program at its Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Wide Open Agriculture: Creating Food Ingredients that Build a Better Future for People

Base Metals Investing

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement Offering

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Announces Planned Exploration Program at its Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Gold Investing

Extension of Exclusivity for Los Altares

rare earth investing

More High Grade with up to 60% Heavy REE (HREE) - Gyttorp

iron investing

Iron Ore Exploration Commences in the Pilbara

×