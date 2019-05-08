Trackloop Unveils its Updated Track & Trace Solution at the Cannabis Cup in California

Trackloop (CSE:TOOL, OTCQB:TLOOF) announced that its updated track and trace solution will be unveiled at the Cannabis Cup Show in Santa Rosa, California. The Cannabis Cup is scheduled for June 1 to June 2 and is billed as the premiere destination for the marijuna fans. As quoted in the release: The module expands on its … Continued

Trackloop (CSE:TOOL, OTCQB:TLOOF) announced that its updated track and trace solution will be unveiled at the Cannabis Cup Show in Santa Rosa, California.

The Cannabis Cup is scheduled for June 1 to June 2 and is billed as the premiere destination for the marijuna fans.

As quoted in the release:

The module expands on its industry leading traceability solution specialized for urban delivery, enabling dispatcher and driver to plan for an optimal delivery schedule by utilizing advanced order management, driver assignment, routing algorithms and emerging traffic conditions to maximize operational efficiency. In addition, the Company has taken a minimalistic design approach for the user interfaces simplifying field deployment.

The Cannabis Cup is the premiere destination for marijuana fans worldwide, featuring A-list musical performances and some of the top cannabis producers in the world. The Cannabis Cup provides a national platform to the Northern California region, ranking its products among the best in the world. It also provides a forum for producers, distributors, service providers and consumers to display the key value add of their business directly to the industry & public, and engage with the community to discuss potential opportunities.

In addition to the mobile and web scheduling module, Trackloop will showcase its latest track & trace delivery software solution for cannabis at the event. In partnership with Thermobile and Ford (NYSE: F), the Company will present one of the most advanced delivery vans on the market. The vehicle will be equipped with sustainable electric powered refrigeration, security systems, real-time temperature monitoring, delivery scheduling, and traceability solution, connected with METRC’s API. The all-in-one compliant cannabis transportation van is a fully integrated, turn-key software and hardware solution that provides all the requirements for refrigerated urban delivery of cannabis. Advanced logistics vehicles like Trackloop’s, are necessary for robust temperature controlled and traceable distribution networks in the cannabis industry.

“We are excited to be presenting our state-of-the-art solution, on one of the USA’s largest stages for cannabis. Launching our delivery scheduling solution marks the completion of a major milestone in our development roadmap. “The module is fully compatible with legacy systems, making it the most powerful delivery tracking solution for the cannabis supply chain,” said Kris Malek of Trackloop.

Trackloop’s product set allows the Cannabis producers and distributors to manage the entire delivery process;

– Order management

– Barcode assignment

– Vehicle and driver assignment

– Location tracking

– Temperature monitoring during delivery

– Drop-off & pick-up tracking

– Record management

The platform is also well integrated with METRC and its order creation process, so it handles and maintains the entire record of manifests & deliveries from one single platform in real-time; a capability that currently does not exist in any other similar solution.