5 Top NASDAQ Mobile Stocks Year-to-Date

Which mobile stocks have performed the best so far this year? Here’s a look at the top NASDAQ mobile stocks year-to-date.









With cellular operators and cellphone manufacturers continuing to ramp up the stage for 5G networks, the mobile industry has a bright future ahead.

During the first quarter of 2019, the sector witnessed the launch of devices like the foldable phones and devices capable of handling 5G networks. 5G networks are tipped as the next generation service that is capable of providing higher data speeds.

While big companies in the space grabbed the spotlight with these device and service releases, plenty of companies in the small and mid-cap space also made headlines in the quarter.

On that note, the Investing News Network takes a look back on Q1 2019 as to which were the biggest gainers on the NASDAQ in the mobile space.

The companies listed below all have market caps between US$50 million and US$500 million. All numbers and figures listed below are in US dollars and are current as of April 9, 2019. The list was generated using CapitalCube’s stock screener.

1. Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC)

Market cap: $193.74 million; year to date gain: 119.05 percent; current share price: $7.08

Wrap Technologies, the company behind the hand-held BolaWrap 100 restraint device, is the top gaining NASDAQ mobile stock year-to-date.

The BolaWrap 100 device is targeted at the law enforcement and security community with the device releasing an eight foot Kevlar capable of tangling an individual under the range of 25 feet.

In January, the company said that its pilot program to showcase its BolaWrap 100 device was a success. The company revealed that it delivered BolaWrap 100 Products to over 45 agencies, including the Coral Gables, Florida Police Department.

Further, in March Wrap Technologies said that over 50 US police departments have received training to use the device.

2. AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Market cap: $467.50 million; year to date gain: 62.55 percent; current share price: $15.93

Second on the list is AudioCodes, a company that focuses on the design, manufacturing of advanced voice over internet protocol (VoIP) and data networking products and applications.

Its products range from VoIP phones, mobile VoIP clients and voice applications that includes VocaNom, a cloud based voice communication and SmartTap, a software that enables call recording.

AudioCodes kicked off the year by announcing that Swisscom (OTC Pink:SWZCF, SWX:SCMN), a telecom provider in Switzerland has picked a product of AudioCodes to set up Direct Routing services for its business customers.

In February, the company announced a partnership with Jabra that is devised to aid enterprises in setting up communication products.

3. Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Market cap: $158.93 million; year to date gain: 53.08 percent; current share price: $18.78

Third on our list is Tessco Technologies. The company is engaged in distribution and manufacturing of solutions for its commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile accessories space.

Tessco had a fairly active first quarter of 2019. The company’s major news included the addition of JLab Audio accessories to its portfolio. In February, the company announced an agreement with Anritsu that enables Tessco to distribute test and measurement equipment from Anritsu (TYO:6754).

4. Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Market cap: $138.81 million; year to date gain: 33.70 percent; current share price: $13.84

Fourth on the list is Airgain, a company that deals with embedded antenna technologies used in wireless networks and systems. These include set top boxes, access points and routers.

In March, the company introduced a set of 5G antenna solutions that enables its customers to add 5G support to their existing wireless infrastructure.

5. Aerohive Networks (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Market cap: $244.71 million; year to date gain: 33.13 percent; current share price: $4.38

Aerohive Networks takes the final spot on our list. The company’s prime product is a network management platform for wireless cloud networking geared towards making network operations easier for its customers.

The company provided numerous updates throughout the quarter, including its global expansion plans. In March, the company said it opened its Regional Data Center (RDC) in Sweden which expands the company’s global presence to 11 countries.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bala Yogesh, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.