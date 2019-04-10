MiX Telematics Expands into Colombia

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) announced its expansion into Columbia after inking a new deal with one of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in the region. As quoted in the text release: This further expands the existing relationship MiX Telematics has with this global giant, and marks the first South American installation for this company. SYSCAF, … Continued

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) announced its expansion into Columbia after inking a new deal with one of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in the region.

As quoted in the text release:

This further expands the existing relationship MiX Telematics has with this global giant, and marks the first South American installation for this company.

SYSCAF, a long-standing partner of MiX Telematics in Colombia, will be responsible for the implementation and rollout of MiX’s premium fleet management solution to 187 vehicles throughout the country.

Although safety was cited as the key deciding factor in signing with MiX Telematics, efficiency and extensive fleet management capabilities will also drive the success of this solution.

MiX’s premium fleet solution offers fleet operators unlimited access to information about their vehicles and drivers, with a host of features, tools and reports to help maximize return on investment.

MiX Telematics has been recognized for its ability to provide reliable, world-class solutions, together with its proven track record of improving fleet safety and efficiency metrics across its global customer base. “We are delighted to see our business with this global customer extend into Colombia; and look forward to assisting them to improve safety ratings and increase efficiency,” says Charles Tasker, Group Chief Operations Officer at MiX Telematics.