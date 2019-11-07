HeyBryan Sponsor Bryan Baeumler: Everyone Needs Help Around the Home

HeyBryan Media Inc. (CSE:HEY) CEO Lance Montgomery and app sponsor Bryan Baeumler joined the CSE podcast to talk about how the HeyBryan app can simplify home renovations.









HeyBryan Media Inc. (CSE:HEY) CEO Lance Montgomery and app sponsor Bryan Baeumler joined the CSE podcast to talk about how the HeyBryan app simplifies the renovation expert hiring process for homeowners. HeyBryan Media has developed the HeyBryan app, which connects homeowners with vetted home service experts to complete small tasks around the house. The app is currently available through Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:APPL) app stores and covers the areas of Vancouver and Toronto; however, the company has plans to expand into more cities across Canada and the US.

In the interview, Braeumler said that “most people can do almost anything around the home, but if you want things to go smoothly and be done professionally, it is usually best to leave things to the experts.” Of those things, plumbing, electrical, structural work and HVAC are the jobs that most homeowners tend to let experts tackle rather than pursuing as a do-it-yourself (DIY) project, and this is where the HeyBryan app comes in handy. As an end-to-end solution, the app connects homeowners to qualified, skilled experts that can complete the job.

There are currently 15 categories on the app that homeowners can select from, but Baeumler feels that there are more potential services that the company can offer as the industry expands and regulations change. According to Montgomery, the company takes a 27.5 percent commission on each job booked through the app. Twenty percent comes from the home service expert, and the 7.5 percent comes from the homeowner as a care and trust fee that takes care of some of the hard costs behind the app.

To watch the full video, click here.

Click here to connect with HeyBryan Media Inc. (CSE:HEY) for an Investor Presentation.