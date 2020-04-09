HeyBryan Announces Closing of Two Private Placements

HeyBryan Media Inc. (CSE:HEY, OTCQB:HEYBF) (“HeyBryan” or the “Company”), the creator of the HeyBryan app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, announces that it has closed two non-brokered private placements. In connection with the first closing, the Company sold an aggregate of 3,827,900 units (each, a “Tranche … Continued









HeyBryan Media Inc. (CSE:HEY, OTCQB:HEYBF) (“HeyBryan” or the “Company”), the creator of the HeyBryan app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, announces that it has closed two non-brokered private placements.

In connection with the first closing, the Company sold an aggregate of 3,827,900 units (each, a “Tranche One Unit”) at a price of $0.085 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $325,371, which included $48,621 of debt conversion for net cash proceeds of $276,750. Each Tranche One Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one share purchase warrant (each, a “Tranche One Warrant”). Each Tranche One Warrant is exercisable into one additional Share at a price of $0.12 per Share until February 26, 2022.

In connection with the second closing, the Company sold an aggregate of 10,249, 586 units (each, a “Tranche Two Unit”) at a price of $0.05 per Tranche Two Unit, for gross proceeds of $512,479, which included a debt conversion of $262,500 for net cash proceeds of $249,979, less the finder’s fee described below. Each Tranche Two Unit consists of one Share and one share purchase warrant (each, a “Tranche Two Warrant”). Each Tranche Two Warrant is exercisable into one additional Share at a price of $0.075 per Share until March 31, 2022. A finders’ fee of $16,498 and 329,959 broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”) was paid in connection with this financing.

The Broker Warrants have the same terms as the Tranche Two Warrants.

Proceeds from both financings will be used for general working capital.

The securities issued under both financings, and the Shares that may be issuable on exercise of the Warrants, are subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period.

ON BEHALF OF HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC.

Lance Montgomery

CEO, President & Director

About HeyBryan Media Inc.:

HeyBryan Media is a crowdsourcing app offering a free seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country’s most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler. Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, cleaning, mounting and installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Lance Montgomery, President & CEO

778-928-7708

lance@heybryan.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of

this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward- looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward- looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and HeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any

forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”)), absent registration or an exemption from registration. The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any

state securities laws and, therefore, may not be offered for sale in the United States, except in transactions exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

