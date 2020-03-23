Gotcha Mobility to Provide Support to Local Businesses During COVID-19

Offering electric vehicles to local restaurants and merchants for delivery services









Gotcha Mobility, LLC (“Gotcha”), a subsidiary of Last Mile Holdings Ltd. (“MILE”) (TSXV:MILE, OTC:AZNVF), announced today it will be offering its electric vehicles to local restrauants and merchants in an effort to help meet the demand for delivered products such as takeout meals and groceries. The company is pivoting its business model in the face of coronavirus to support local businesses and their employees and customers. The company will maintain its core micro-mobility business in markets across the U.S. while also adding the food delivery service, beginning in Baton Rouge.

Local businesses can use e-bikes or seated scooters, based on availability, at a discounted rate of $15 per day for each vehicle (further discounts offered for more than 5 vehicles). Baton Rouge restaurants and merchants can contact the local Operations Manager to join the service.

Gotcha’s e-mobility products will be available as long as they’re allowed on the streets and deemed safe. The company will suspend operations should ordinances require it. While the general public needs to employ social distancing to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, Gotcha will continue to follow CDC guidelines to properly clean its products.

Gotcha was recently acquired by MILE (formerly OjO Electric) and MILE’s team brings expertise in food delivery through a pilot program operated by OjO.

“When we enter a market, we become part of the community. Small, local businesses are crucial to our economy and Gotcha is focused on helping them during this difficult time,” said Sean Flood, CEO of Gotcha. “While this is an uncertain state for all, we want to do what we can with the products and people we have to support local businesses and their employees in Baton Rouge.”

If you are a small business in Baton Rouge that is interested in Gotcha’s vehicles for food delivery, please contact James Newkirk, Operations Manager for Gotcha’s bike share program in Baton Rouge, at 318-737-6040 or james@ridegotcha.com.

ABOUT GOTCHA

Gotcha, a subsidiary of Last Mile Holdings, is shared electric mobility company dedicated to providing innovative products and technologies that get people out of single-occupancy cars and safely onto efficient, sustainable micro-transit products. The company operates e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-trikes as transportation solutions tailored to cities and universities across the US. Gotcha empowers communities to lead happier, more productive lives through the transformative power of affordable, accessible micro-transit. For more information, visit ridegotcha.com.

Follow us on social:

Instagram: @RideGotcha

Facebook: @RideGotcha

ABOUT LAST MILE HOLDINGS

Last Mile Holdings (TSXV:MILE, OTC:AZNVF), formerly OjO Electric, is one of the largest micro-mobility companies in the U.S., offering the broadest product suite in the industry. Last Mile has a portfolio of exclusive, long-term contracts to operate shared mobility systems at 35 colleges and 45 municipalities under the OjO and Gotcha brands. The acquisition of Gotcha in the first quarter of 2020 provides an expansive growth pipeline and a portfolio of products including e-bikes, e-scooters, e-trikes, and electric seated scooters. For more information, visit lastmile.holdings.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: MILE and MILE’s business and prospects and the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, including the planned deployment of its mobility units; and the business, operations, and management of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of MILE to meet its deployment targets, access to sufficient mobility units, meeting the requirement of the permits granted to MILE, general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Source