DGTL Holdings Reports on Business Production

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV:DGTL) (“DGTL” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a business update report on recent in-market production from its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC.

Hashoff is a fully commercialized enterprise level CaaS (content-as-a-service) company. Hashoff’s proprietary AI-ML (artificial intelligence-machine learning) technology empowers global brand customers with a complete content management workflow solution. A newly expanded Hashoff business development and accounts management team serves a core client portfolio. The DGTL Holdings Inc. executive intends to incubate, expand and support this portfolio, in order to manage an assertive three-year growth plan.

Hashoff’s customer portfolio includes large multinational corporations (MNCs), in a range of categories.i Global consumer packaged goods customers include; Anheuser Busch-InBev, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, etc. Retail brand clients include; Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, TJ Maxx, Ultra Beauty and Pizza Hut, etc. Hashoff’s clients in the Arts and Entertainment sector include; Live Nation, The CW and Scribd. Finally, healthcare industry clients include; Syneos Health, Novartis, and others.

Below is an example of 2020 production and case studies with campaign performance.

AB-InBev in 2020 (Year-to-Date)

Hashoff’s AB-InBev campaigns executed, or currently operating in 2020, include;

21 new brand activations

+5M total content engagements

+1500 new content artefacts (live)

5.43% average user engagement rate

Post-campaign performance for AB-InBev campaigns, include;

AB-InBev: Superbowl

AB-InBev engaged Hashoff for an in-market content campaign for the BUD Light brand during Superbowl LII. Campaign activation terms included the identification and management of dozens of content publishers at one of the largest sporting events in the world, for a) original multi-media content, b) in-market production, c) real-time activation, d) 100% brand approved, with e) a 48-hour lead time to plan and execute the campaign.

Post-campaign performance metrics (from Hashoff’s analytics) reported;

1 million video views (in 48 hours)

Total reach of 3.4 million target market users 2x above the ABI target for user total reach results



Post-campaign performance metrics (from third-party measurement software) reported;

10% average engagement 3.4x the sector average



AB-InBev: Brand Launch

AB-InBev engaged Hashoff for an in-market content campaign for the launch of a new brand innovation (Lime-a-Rita), targeting key demographics in hyper-localized markets.

Post-campaign performance metrics (from Hashoff’s analytics) reported;

5x lift in purchase intent 3.6x the sector average

a 17% lift in brand recall 2.3x the sector average



Victoria Vaynberg, US Digital Marketing Lead at AB-InBev reported, that, “By leveraging this unique strategic framework, we were able to overcome many of the challenges often present in our digital marketing. Hashoff’s technology proved highly effective in deepening our connection with [target market] consumers and increasing relevance [for the brand].”

Hashoff has optimized business development strategies to adapt to current market conditions, by targeting growing categories and key verticals within the current COVID-19 recovery market. As e-commerce transactions and digital media consumption continues to grow in the new gig economy, DGTL is confident that the CaaS (content-as-a-service) sub-sector will continue to experience stable growth in 2020, and beyond.

In fact, a BDO and WARC insights report set year-on-year global Ad/Martech growth at 22%ii and the ANA (Association of National Advertisers) recommended that global level brands should ‘Focus on Micro-Influencers in 2020″iii. In doing so, the ANA makes five key recommendations for digital marketers (all of which Hashoff’s AI-ML technology provides a complete workflow solution for);

Find the ideal content publisher Consider their engagement rate Work with a network of content publishers Employ several different compensation packages Leverage social network recommendations (1:1)

CEO Mike Racic reports that, “Hashoff’s enterprise level CaaS is a solid AI platform built for scalable growth. Moreover, Hashoff’s product suite includes an effective analytics reporting component that provides valuable business metrics to validate digital marketing spend. These quantifiable business metrics measure a real return on investment. DGTL and Hashoff will endeavor to support its strong existing customer base through a rapid growth curve by maintaining high quality production results, while expanding business development to capture new markets and categories consistent with prevailing trends.”

Moving forward, DGTL will continue to streamline operations and administrative processes for Hashoff while developing its core customer base for scalable growth, and enhanced profitability. DGTL’s three year growth plans for Hashoff LLC includes a revenue growth milestone of up to $8M USD/year on, or before, June 30th 2023.

HASHOFF LLC

Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff’s AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands, by; identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking, top-ranked digital content publishers, for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the new global gig-economy of over 140 million freelance content creators. Hashoff LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. incubates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures, including; investment, M&A, earnouts and licensing structures. For more information, please visit; https://dgtlinc.com.

i Hashoff client portfolio above includes current and past customers.

ii https://www.bdo.co.uk/en-gb/news/2019/martech-2020-and-beyond

iii https://www.ana.net/blogs/show/id/mm-blog-2020-02-micro-influencers-better-content

