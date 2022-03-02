DGTL Holdings Inc. and Engagement Labs Inc. are pleased to announce that DGTL has completed its previously announced acquisition of Engagement Labs by way of a plan of arrangement .Transaction DetailsPursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of common shares of Engagement Labs received 0.1136 of a common share of DGTL Holdings for each Engagement Labs Share held. In total, DGTL Holdings acquired 47,704,357 ...

DGTL:CA