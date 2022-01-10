Html>

Total Proceeds of $1,068,000 Satisfies Key Condition in Closing of the Proposed Merger with Engagement Labs

) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the closing of a second and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its previously announced private placement offering of subscription receipts ("Subscription ...