AMD and Samsung Partner in Advanced Graphics Technologies

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), a high-performance computing company announced that it has entered a deal with Samsung Electronics (KS:005930) where AMD’s graphics technologies will be applied to mobile devices and smartphones. AMD has a 50 year history, and is also currently partnering with the US Department of Energy to develop the world’s fastest supercomputer. As quoted in … Continued









AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), a high-performance computing company announced that it has entered a deal with Samsung Electronics (KS:005930) where AMD’s graphics technologies will be applied to mobile devices and smartphones. AMD has a 50 year history, and is also currently partnering with the US Department of Energy to develop the world’s fastest supercomputer.

As quoted in the press release:

“As we prepare for disruptive changes in technology and discover new opportunities, our partnership with AMD will allow us to bring groundbreaking graphics products and solutions to market for tomorrow’s mobile applications,” said Inyup Kang, president of Samsung Electronics’ S.LSI Business. “We look forward to working with AMD to accelerate innovations in mobile graphics technologies that will help take future mobile computing to the next level.” “Adoption of our Radeon graphics technologies across the PC, game console, cloud and HPC markets has grown significantly and we are thrilled to now partner with industry leader Samsung to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “This strategic partnership will extend the reach of our high-performance Radeon graphics into the mobile market, significantly expanding the Radeon user base and development ecosystem.”

Click here to read the full press release.