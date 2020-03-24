Metamaterial Enters into Agreement with Mackie Research and Announces Issuance of Incentive Stock Options to Directors and Officers

Metamaterial Inc. (CSE:MMAT) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Mackie Research Capital Corporation.









Metamaterial Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (CSE:MMAT) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Mackie Research Capital Corporation (“Mackie”) pursuant to which Mackie will provide market stability and liquidity services.

The Company further announced the issuance of incentive stock options to certain directors and officers to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,575,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to its amended and restated stock option plan (the “Plan”). The options are exercisable on or before March 23, 2030, at an exercise price of CAD$0.62 per share. The options are subject to certain vesting conditions, in accordance with the Plan.

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Mackie is one of Canada’s largest independent full-service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

About Metamaterial Inc.

META is changing the way we use, interact and benefit from light. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and electromagnetic waves. META is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics and medical industries. META has a growing patent portfolio with three core technologies holographic, lithographic and wireless sensing, designed for high volume applications. META is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia and has offices in London, UK and Pleasanton, California. To learn more visit www.metamaterial.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Click here to connect with Metamaterial Inc. (CSE:MMAT) for an Investor Presentation.

Source