Intrinsyc Announces New Orders Valued at US$797,000

- December 24th, 2019

Intrinsyc Technologies announced the receipt of orders from multiple clients with a combined value of US$797,000.

Intrinsyc Technologies (TSX:ITC,OTCQX:ISYRF) announced the receipt of orders from multiple clients with a combined value of US$797,000.

As quoted in the press release:

Orders for the Company’s Open-Q™ embedded computing modules are valued at US$475,000 and orders for IoT product development services are valued at US$322,000. Included in the orders was a hardware order for a new client that is beginning commercial shipments of a camera device and a new product development agreement for a medical device company that is building a device based on the Company’s Open-Q™ 660 µSOM (Micro System on Module)

“I’m pleased to add these new orders for our Open-Q computing modules and product development services; including the design win for our Open-Q™ 660 µSOM,” stated Cliff Morton, Vice President, Client Solutions, Intrinsyc. “Intrinsyc’s Open-Q™ 660 µSOM is an ideal platform to power consumer and industrial IoT devices capable of artificial intelligence and machine learning.”

