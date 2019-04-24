Datametrex Secures Contract with Korea Press Foundation

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV:DM) (FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce that the Company has secured an initial one year contract with the Korea Press Foundation (KPF), a non-profit organization for the media and public interest sector.









Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV:DM) (FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce that the Company has secured an initial one year contract with the Korea Press Foundation (KPF), a non-profit organization for the media and public interest sector. For the past 25 years, the Korea Press, the Korea Press Institute and the Korean Journalists Fund have served the public to promote the latest in media and digital culture.

Datametrex will be implementing the NexaIntelligence AI solution and its Fake News Filter across a variety of content and media channels to allow the Korean Press Foundation to ensure and improve the integrity and viability of the traditional and social media content it distributes. The AI technology will also deliver a more targeted approach to its constituents and Korean and International Press members across Korea.

Datametrex will also be able to work closer with some of the leading Korean content producers and international social media platforms that are worldwide leaders for the repurposing of individual, corporate, and government content within the Korean and International Press ecosystem in the region.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Datametrex and its product portfolio. Bringing our Artificial Intelligence to social media and content platforms through an organization like the Korean Press Foundation only further validates our capabilities. The leading social media hubs can leverage the distribution channels of this Institute in Korea allowing us to be part of a key integration process,” says Andrew Ryu, CEO & Chairman of the Company.

About Korea Press Foundation

The Korea Press Foundation (KPF) is a non-profit organization for the media and public interest. During the past 25 years, the Korea Press, the Korea Press Institute, and the Korea Journalists Fund have served to promote media culture. These three organizations were integrated into the Korea Press Foundation in 1999 to better serve the media and public sector.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com).

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens – President & COO

Phone: (647) 400-8494

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

