Conduent Introduces AR Solution to Enhance Customer Experience

Conduent announced its new AR solution which provides organizations with a visual way to interact with customers, members and employees.









Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) announced the launch of its Augmented Reality (AR) solution, now available to customers across its commercial and public sector service lines, which provides organizations with a more visual way to interact with customers, members, employees, and patients.

As quoted in the press release:

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the United States, 25 million cardholders who participate in today’s cashless economy with modern digital payment solutions and 11 million employees who use its HR Services. With Conduent’s scale and expertise, its new AR solution can integrate with a wide range of business applications, spanning retail, healthcare, aviation, financial services and others, to enhance customer service, improve productivity, develop new revenue streams and reduce costs through new self-service capabilities.

Click here to read the full press release.