OSS Partners with Global Transportation Network for Autonomous Vehicles
One Stop Systems (OSS) (NASDAQ:OSS), a manufacturer of high-performance computing products announced that its subsidiary, Concept Development has secured a contract in excess of US$1 million with a worldwide transportation network for autonomous vehicles. Concept Development will be applying design and engineering services, networking boards and accelerators to power autonomous vehicles with its AI capabilities.
As quoted in the press release:
“This major design-in represents our first entrée into the emerging autonomous driving vehicle market,” said Steve Cooper, CEO of OSS. “By integrating powerful GPUs and the latest generation of PCI Express, we will enable AI on the Fly systems for these autonomous vehicles, where previously unheard-of amounts of storage and real-time computational power are deployed at the point of data collection.
“We believe these orders, combining the engineering expertise of OSS and CDI, represent the beginning of a long-term relationship with this major transportation network company, a world leader in delivering innovative ways for reliable, affordable and sustainable transportation.”