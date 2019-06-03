Artificial
Intelligence
Investing News

OSS Partners with Global Transportation Network for Autonomous Vehicles

- June 3rd, 2019

One Stop Systems (OSS) (NASDAQ:OSS), a manufacturer of high-performance computing products announced that its subsidiary, Concept Development has secured a contract in excess of US$1 million with a worldwide transportation network for autonomous vehicles. Concept Development will be applying design and engineering services, networking boards and accelerators to power autonomous vehicles with its AI capabilities. … Continued

One Stop Systems (OSS) (NASDAQ:OSS), a manufacturer of high-performance computing products announced that its subsidiary, Concept Development has secured a contract in excess of US$1 million with a worldwide transportation network for autonomous vehicles. Concept Development will be applying design and engineering services, networking boards and accelerators to power autonomous vehicles with its AI capabilities.

As quoted in the press release:

“This major design-in represents our first entrée into the emerging autonomous driving vehicle market,” said Steve Cooper, CEO of OSS. “By integrating powerful GPUs and the latest generation of PCI Express, we will enable AI on the Fly systems for these autonomous vehicles, where previously unheard-of amounts of storage and real-time computational power are deployed at the point of data collection.

“We believe these orders, combining the engineering expertise of OSS and CDI, represent the beginning of a long-term relationship with this major transportation network company, a world leader in delivering innovative ways for reliable, affordable and sustainable transportation.”

Click here to read the full press release.

artificial-intelligence-stocks-market

Find stocks in Artificial Intelligence

 
A $59 billion industry by 2025
 

Get the latest Artificial Intelligence Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Artificial Intelligence Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Related posts

AMD and Samsung Partner in Advanced Graphics Technologies
Standard Lithium Provides Progress Update on its Industrial-Scale Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant
Northern Lights Organics Farm Increases Capacity
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Rare Earths Stocks Dominate

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *