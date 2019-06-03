OSS Partners with Global Transportation Network for Autonomous Vehicles

One Stop Systems (OSS) (NASDAQ:OSS), a manufacturer of high-performance computing products announced that its subsidiary, Concept Development has secured a contract in excess of US$1 million with a worldwide transportation network for autonomous vehicles. Concept Development will be applying design and engineering services, networking boards and accelerators to power autonomous vehicles with its AI capabilities. … Continued









One Stop Systems (OSS) (NASDAQ:OSS), a manufacturer of high-performance computing products announced that its subsidiary, Concept Development has secured a contract in excess of US$1 million with a worldwide transportation network for autonomous vehicles. Concept Development will be applying design and engineering services, networking boards and accelerators to power autonomous vehicles with its AI capabilities.

As quoted in the press release: